KRON4 News

3.3-magnitude earthquake reported in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Union City at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake is near El Rancho Verde Park, east of Highway 238. The quake comes after a large earthquake in Humboldt County killed two people on Tuesday. […]
SFGate

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles East Bay

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck near San Leandro, CA on Wednesday. The quake hit at 8:34 AM local time at a depth of 4 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. More information on this earthquake...
KRON4 News

3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
CBS San Francisco

Potent atmospheric river targeting Bay Area after balmy holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Bay Area's reprieve from the stormy conditions that were ravaging the Midwest and Northeast on Friday will come to an end after a balmy holiday weekend.A storm system carrying with it a significant atmospheric river was forming in the frigid waters of the Gulf of Alaska and will bring heavy rain into the region beginning late Monday night.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes projected the stream to be a Cat. 3-4 on their scale of 1-5.  "Signals for a potent atmospheric river event early next week continue to show promise...
KTVU FOX 2

Canceled flights at Bay Area airports

San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
KRON4 News

Rain returning to Bay Area after dry holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Following a dry Christmas weekend, rain will return to the Bay Area for the final week of 2022, according to the National Weather Service. After a dry Monday morning, light rain is expected Monday afternoon with the brunt of the storm hitting Tuesday, according to a tweet from the NWS Bay […]
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Two Earthquakes Rattle the East Bay

Flight cancellations and delays are piling up at Bay Area airports for those trying to travel to the Midwest, due to blizzard conditions there. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports are seeing hundreds of cancellations, meanwhile, but at SFO there were 11 cancelled flights as of early Thursday morning. [KTVU]. There...
TheAlmanac

Rain on the way to Bay Area after Christmas

Rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.
KRON4 News

King tides expected to bring minor flooding next three days

(BCN) — The National Weather Service will be monitoring king tides Thursday to Saturday that will bring coastal flooding in the Bay Area. The tides will take place from Thursday to Saturday with tides peaking on Friday. King tides are a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides as Earth interacts with the gravitational […]
KRON4 News

Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
danvillesrupdates.com

Vehicle Plunges Off Mount Diablo Summit Early Thursday Morning, Driver Hospitalized

MOUNT DIABLO – The driver of a vehicle that was located near the Mt. Diablo summit was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning. At approximately 10:55 pm Wednesday night, firefighters were dispatched to a report of a vehicle off the roadway somewhere on Mount Diablo near the summit. The caller said they were at a campsite, drove to the summit parking lot, and drove over the edge because they were “being stabbed by Satan.”
KRON4 News

Bay Area travelers feeling impact as winter storm hits Midwest, East Coast

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Winter weather in other parts of the country is impacting Bay Area travelers Thursday morning as hundreds of flights across the country are being canceled. Around 1200 flights across the country have been canceled for Thursday and 700 flights are already canceled for Friday. A massive winter storm is predicted to […]
NBC Bay Area

Small Plane Crashes Near Livermore Airport: Fire Department

A small plane crashed near the Livermore Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon, officials said. The single-engine plane crashed into a wall at a storage facility about a quarter mile east of the airport, just east of Isabelle Avenue, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department. The fire department said one person was...
