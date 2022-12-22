Read full article on original website
3.3-magnitude earthquake reported in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Union City at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake is near El Rancho Verde Park, east of Highway 238. The quake comes after a large earthquake in Humboldt County killed two people on Tuesday. […]
SFGate
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles East Bay
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck near San Leandro, CA on Wednesday. The quake hit at 8:34 AM local time at a depth of 4 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. More information on this earthquake...
Potent atmospheric river targeting Bay Area after balmy holiday weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Bay Area's reprieve from the stormy conditions that were ravaging the Midwest and Northeast on Friday will come to an end after a balmy holiday weekend.A storm system carrying with it a significant atmospheric river was forming in the frigid waters of the Gulf of Alaska and will bring heavy rain into the region beginning late Monday night.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes projected the stream to be a Cat. 3-4 on their scale of 1-5. "Signals for a potent atmospheric river event early next week continue to show promise...
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
KTVU FOX 2
Canceled flights at Bay Area airports
San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Two Earthquakes Rattle the East Bay
Flight cancellations and delays are piling up at Bay Area airports for those trying to travel to the Midwest, due to blizzard conditions there. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports are seeing hundreds of cancellations, meanwhile, but at SFO there were 11 cancelled flights as of early Thursday morning. [KTVU]. There...
Rain on the way to Bay Area after Christmas
Rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
SFist
While Most of the Country Freezes, the Bay Area Is Set for a Balmy Christmas
It's going to be unseasonably warm this Christmas weekend all over the Bay. And while no records are likely to be broken, temperature-wise, those of us who didn't leave town will all be sitting pretty in some lovely weather. While everyone you know in much of the rest of the...
King tides expected to bring minor flooding next three days
(BCN) — The National Weather Service will be monitoring king tides Thursday to Saturday that will bring coastal flooding in the Bay Area. The tides will take place from Thursday to Saturday with tides peaking on Friday. King tides are a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides as Earth interacts with the gravitational […]
danvillesrupdates.com
Vehicle Plunges Off Mount Diablo Summit Early Thursday Morning, Driver Hospitalized
MOUNT DIABLO – The driver of a vehicle that was located near the Mt. Diablo summit was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning. At approximately 10:55 pm Wednesday night, firefighters were dispatched to a report of a vehicle off the roadway somewhere on Mount Diablo near the summit. The caller said they were at a campsite, drove to the summit parking lot, and drove over the edge because they were “being stabbed by Satan.”
NBC Bay Area
Small Plane Crashes Near Livermore Airport: Fire Department
A small plane crashed near the Livermore Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon, officials said. The single-engine plane crashed into a wall at a storage facility about a quarter mile east of the airport, just east of Isabelle Avenue, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department. The fire department said one person was...
