ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund, ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

By Via News Editorial Team
via.news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

J.M. Smucker Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Regency Centers Corporation (REG), J.M. Smucker Company (SJM), Dynex Capital (DX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
GEORGIA STATE
via.news

Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT), National Health Investors (NHI), Mid (MAA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news

MIND Technology, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – MIND Technology (MINDP), Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLRP), Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 MIND Technology (MINDP) 6.15 0% 34.62% 2022-12-22 13:13:07. 2 Wheeler Real Estate Investment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $0.37 at 2022-11-29, to $0.25 at 11:15 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.21% to $10,497.86, following the last session’s upward trend.
NEW YORK STATE
via.news

USD/EUR Over 2% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:06 EST on Saturday, 24 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.126% up from its 52-week low and 10.256% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy