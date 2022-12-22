ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Boys and Girls Club Family Center hosts winter festival

By Kristina D'Amours
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children at the Boy & Girls Club Family Center rang in the first day of winter with their first-ever winter festival.

The Center was decorated like a winter wonderland for all festival-goers to enjoy. Families from the Springfield community were able to brighten their holiday spirits and take part in holiday activities. There was s’more’s stations, food trucks, arts and crafts and vendors were even there for any last minute holiday shoppers.

Raven Jemison, the Program Director for the Boys & Girls Club Family Center told 22News, “We are just honestly trying to give back to those who have given back to us. Everybody here is always willing to come in and just volunteer or just give a little time with our kids and afterschool and our teens program. We just wanted to give them something back that they can do on the first day of winter.”

He may be busy, as Christmas is now four days away, but even Santa made an appearance to bring some holiday cheer.

