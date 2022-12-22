Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah County man accused of damaging home, police drone and patrol car
OREM — An Orem man who police say caused extensive damage to his home was arrested by a SWAT team on Sunday, but then continued his destructive behavior after he was taken into custody, according to police. The incident began when a 32-year-old man, whom police described as "manic,"...
kjzz.com
Auto-pedestrian crash at dim Redwood Road intersection leaves man in critical condition
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in critical condition after being struck by a car while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of Redwood Road in West Valley City. The incident happened Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, shortly before 6:50 p.m. at the 3600 South intersection.
Pedestrian struck while crossing Redwood Road
A 32-year-old man was hit by a car while crossing Redwood Road at 3600 South on Christmas day by a car traveling 40 to 50 mph
KSLTV
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, shooting 2 others inside car
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man accused of opening fire inside a crowded car, killing a woman and injuring two others, was found guilty Thursday on all five charges against him. Jayson Chase, who turns 42 next week, is guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of...
KSLTV
Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was hit in a hit-and-run. At approximately 9 p.m. the man was crossing a street when a white Toyota truck turned left from southbound 3600 West onto 4100 South and hit him. The light was...
Gephardt Daily
Cement truck driver faces charges in crash which killed Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputy
LEHI, Utah Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A cement mixing truck driver was booked into jail Wednesday on charges from a fatal crash last month that killed a Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputy. Jonas Hyrum Faamausilli, 26, of West Jordan, allegedly failed to even try to brake,...
Salt Lake City police recover two handguns and arrest two men after traffic stop
Salt Lake City Police say officers arrested two men for alleged possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia while on a "proactive patrol" in downtown on Wednesday.
Clinton police investigate overnight shooting
Clinton Police are investigating after an altercation escalated to a shooting just after midnight on Sunday.
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies. Murphy James...
eastidahonews.com
Self-proclaimed Utah millionaire sentenced to jail in assault, kidnapping
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A Salt Lake man accused of holding a woman in his house for several weeks, assaulting her on multiple occasions during that time and threatening to kill her family members, has been sentenced to serve 85 days in jail. Ramone Mauricio Martinez, 39,...
ksl.com
Charges filed against man arrested after Salt Lake neighborhood shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who forced residents of a Salt Lake neighborhood to seek shelter in their homes after allegedly firing multiple rounds and then entered an elderly woman's home to try and hide from police, is now facing numerous charges. Angel Tinajero, 22, was charged Wednesday...
UTA bus driver speaks out after assault
Neil Uemura of Salt Lake City, a seven-year bus driver veteran was on his daily bus route Tuesday night when the unthinkable happened.
KSLTV
The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot
ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
Body found inside unoccupied Provo building
A body was found inside an unoccupied building in Provo on Christmas morning, although the death does not appear to be suspicious
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
Gephardt Daily
Police arrest man accused of using fake $100s at Salt Lake City, West Jordan grocery stores
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man accused of making purchases with counterfeit $100 bills at grocery stories in Salt Lake City and West Jordan has been arrested. Semaj Shorts, 21, was taken into custody Thursday for investigation of seven counts of forgery,...
ksl.com
Utah County motorists face a rough Friday morning drive
PROVO — Less than 1/16 of an inch of snow contributed to more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 between Orem and Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involving multiple vehicles blocked more than half of the freeway, with cars facing backward...
kjzz.com
Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
