uppercumberlandreporter.com
Lady Jets Win Heritage Christmas Tourney
Despite the frigid weather, the Cumberland County Lady Jets are heading into the Christmas weekend red-hot as they won the Heritage Christmas Tournament Thursday afternoon by defeating the host-school Mountaineers, 61-60. The Lady Jets defeated Campbell County 60-25 on Tuesday and Clinton on Wednesday, 60-36. In the Campbell County victory,...
wgnsradio.com
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore
(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
WKRN
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall
TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
rockytopinsider.com
See How Far Joe Milton Can Throw An Orange
There’s no doubt Joe Milton III has elite arm strength. The redshirt senior quarterback can make your jaw drop with his magnificent deep balls like he did this season against Missouri and Akron though he can also struggle to contain his massive arm tossing overthrows. While he prepares to...
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel family brings daughter home after months in the hospital
KINGSPORT -- A Mount Carmel resident whose daughter has been a patient at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville since Oct. 13 has finally brought her home. Quinnlee Mae Shriner, 10 months old, returned home late on Wednesday.
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
WKRN
T-shirt freezes almost instantly in Nashville
To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds. To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds.
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach had one of the best quotes of the week in sports
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach David Johnson had one of the best sports quotes of the week. Johnson, who coached running backs and wide receivers at Tennessee for two seasons under Jeremy Pruitt, is currently the running backs coach at Florida State. Earlier this week, Johnson was asked how he...
WSMV
Shot fired after basketball game at Lipscomb Academy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to the basketball gymnasium at Lipscomb Academy for a possible shooting on Wednesday night. According to MNPD, several teenagers were outside the gymnasium after the Lipscomb-Hillsboro basketball game just before 10 p.m. when a gun was fired. Witnesses told police the crowd of teenagers dispersed immediately.
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
WSMV
TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove
A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County
Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us here. Life.Church Hendersonville 120 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 338-7241 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30 pm Watch Online Here. Community Church 381 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075 […] The post Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County appeared first on Sumner County Source.
williamsonhomepage.com
Edley’s eyes Franklin after opening fifth area location
Edley’s Bar-B-Que is eyeing a restaurant for the Factory at Franklin. The effort comes as Edley’s recently began operations across from Lenox Village at 6025 Nolensville Pike in South Davidson County. According to a release, Edley’s is hoping to be operational at the Factory at Franklin in 2023....
WKRN
Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire
Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches …. Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire. Delayed, canceled flights complicate holiday travel …. Canceled and delayed flights continued mounting up Thursday across the country as winter storms and bitter temperatures moved in. Decades-old barbershop in jeopardy. Decades-old barbershop...
Temperature in Nashville drops below zero for first time since 1996
The temperature in Nashville dropped to -1 degrees on Friday, marking the first time the city has seen temperatures below zero since 1996.
Rolling blackouts halted for now in Nashville, but could return ‘if conditions dictate’
Rotating power interruptions and voluntary energy conservation have ceased currently, but they could happen again if conditions dictate, according to a release from Nashville Electric Service.
