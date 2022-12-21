Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
State offers tips to keep your holidays healthy and bright
Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff hosted a press conference along with OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Joe Gastaldo on respiratory issues Wednesday to talk about respiratory illnesses currently active in the state. Vanderhoof spoke about the trifecta of three respiratory illnesses hitting Ohio currently, COVID-19, respiratory...
WFMJ.com
Power outages reported as storm whips through Valley
Power outages are being reported in the Valley as the brutal winter storm pounds its way into the Valley. 21 News reached out First Energy Communicatons Director Lauren Sirburkis who said that the sustained, high winds are starting to cause power outages across our entire Ohio service area, especially in communities with a lot of trees and along the lakeshore. We currently have about 10,000 customers throughout all of northeast Ohio without power, including about 400 in the Mahoning Valley, and we expect that number will rise throughout the day. These winds are especially challenging because we cannot safely send our crews up in bucket trucks to make repairs until the winds are below 40 mph.
WFMJ.com
Winter weather tips ahead of severely cold temperatures
As roadcrews spend the the next few days treating the roads, its time to consider cold weather tips for people in the Valley. Ohio Department of Transportation official, Justin Chesnic, advises to give yourself extra time before you hit the road, slow down and avoid distractions like the to keep yourself and others safe from collisions..
WFMJ.com
Neshannock man dies after being hit by car while jogging Friday
The Neshannock Police are investigating a fatal accident Friday morning on Wilmington Road and Nesbitt Road that happen around 5 a.m. A 67-year-old man had been hit while jogging. The driver of the vehicle, Zachary Patrick of Neshannock, hit the jogger and then struck a fire hydrant. The man was...
