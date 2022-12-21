Special City Council Meeting Adds Second Agenda Item; Along with Anti-Camping Law, Interim Police Chief to be Appointed

Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote to city department leaders stating that there would be no replacement order. Garcetti signed the directive on Dec. 11, his final day in office. The City Charter notes that executive directives take effect 15 days after publication, and “shall be binding on all departments, commissions, appointed officers and employees of the city” unless it is...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO