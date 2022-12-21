Special City Council Meeting Adds Second Agenda Item; Along with Anti-Camping Law, Interim Police Chief to be Appointed

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
kcrw.com
Traci Park hopes to rebuild trust with public as she takes City Council seat
Traci Park is one of five new members on the LA City Council — during this time of turmoil and division. Trust between the public and local government has eroded after multiple scandals, from the leaked racist audio, to criminal convictions of former council members. “It’s unfortunate that we’re...
culvercitycrossroads.com
Cid to Step Over to Glendale Police – Sims Appointed as Interim CCPD Chief
While items discussed at closed session by the Culver City Council don’t often result in announcements, the meeting on Dec. 21, 2022 was an exception. Chief of Police Manuel Cid will be leaving to take on the position of Police Chief at the City of Glendale. Cid has been with the Culver City Police for more than 20 years, and his last two years as the head of the department, succeeding Chief Scott Bixby in 2020.
De León claims some L.A. Council colleagues have reached out, blames ‘narrative'
Embattled Councilman Kevin de León remained defiant today in a radio interview, claiming to have friends on the council who have reached out to him.
Richardson, in first act as LB mayor, moves for homeless state of emergency
In his first official act as mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson moved forward Wednesday on a plan to declare a citywide state of emergency on homelessness — mirroring the first step of his fellow newly elected mayor, Karen Bass of Los Angeles. Richardson, who was inaugurated Tuesday night...
culvercitycrossroads.com
Protest March Precedes Council Meeting
With the sudden notice of a City Council meeting on Dec. 21, 2022, community activists hastily put together a protest march to gather like minded residents before the official proceedings. Posted as a ‘discussion of an anti-camping ordinance,’ the protesters rallied at Gate One in front of The Culver Studios, and walked to City Hall.
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive order to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today.
L.A.’s New Mayor Rescinds Directive Meant To Light Up The Hollywood Sign At Night
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote to city department leaders stating that there would be no replacement order. Garcetti signed the directive on Dec. 11, his final day in office. The City Charter notes that executive directives take effect 15 days after publication, and “shall be binding on all departments, commissions, appointed officers and employees of the city” unless it is...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles Housing Authority purchases Crenshaw apartment complex to secure affordable housing for decades
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, aka HACLA, has completed a multi-million dollar purchase of an apartment complex in Crenshaw with a plan of keeping the rentals affordable for decades. The property is the Residences at Woodlake, an apartment community located at 4555 W. Martin Luther King...
LA Mayor Karen Bass meets with Gov. Newsom's administration to combat homelessness
There are nearly 40,000 people living on the street in Los Angeles.
At Boyle Heights vigil, activists again demand Kevin de León resignation￼
A group of activists held a protest and candlelight vigil Wednesday night in front of Kevin de León’s Boyle Heights office, demanding that the embattled councilmember resign over his involvement in a racist recording and calling attention to the city’s homelessness crisis. The protest was reported by...
Former Santa Monica mayor killed in plane crash in Santa Monica
The investigation was continuing today into the crash of a single-engine aircraft just south of the Santa Monica Pier that killed former Santa Monica Mayor and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Rex Minter.
pasadenanow.com
Department of Labor: Owner of Millie’s Cafe Fined $40,000 For Failing to Pay Overtime
The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $370,194 in back wages and liquidated damages from the owners of a Pasadena restaurant. According to the department’s Wage and Hour Division, Rober Yousef Babish, wife Ivette, and sons Julian and Joseph – owners of two Millie’s Cafe locations – one on Washington Boulevard in Pasadena and one in Los Angeles – failed to pay overtime pay to employees that worked more than 40 in a workweek, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
culvercitycrossroads.com
Supervisor Holly Mitchell Hosts Holiday Party @ Senior Center
The Culver City Senior Center was the place to be with a Holiday Sweater on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 for live music, cookies to decorate and of course, coffee and hot chocolate. “You really can’t call it a holiday party without hot chocolate,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell smiled as she offered her applause to the band.
pasadenanow.com
Five Years After Violent Arrest, Ballew to Call For Firing of Pasadena Police Officers
A man suing the Pasadena Police Department alleging he was severely beaten by two officers during a traffic stop five years ago will hold a news conference with his attorney to discuss a recent court ruling allowing his federal lawsuit to move forward. On Nov. 9, 2017, former John Muir...
foxla.com
Search continues for police chase suspect who drove across eastern parts of LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase across the eastern parts of Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was over the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the Pasadena area when the suspect led Irwindale Police Department on a chase. The suspect is...
LA County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until End of January
Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
Powerful LA County Supes Pledge Support for LA Mayor Bass on Homelessness Crisis — Amid Hints of Dissent
The largely symbolic move came as some supervisors expressed concern over robbing resources from some of the other 87 cities in the county to help the city of Los Angeles.
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills developer sentenced for bribery scheme
A real estate developer from Beverly Hills was sentenced on Dec. 15 to four years in federal prison for bribing a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance in securing a $45 million county lease. Arman Gabaee, 61, also known as Arman Gabay, of Beverly...
Comments / 0