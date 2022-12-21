ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special City Council Meeting Adds Second Agenda Item; Along with Anti-Camping Law, Interim Police Chief to be Appointed

spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt

LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Traci Park hopes to rebuild trust with public as she takes City Council seat

Traci Park is one of five new members on the LA City Council — during this time of turmoil and division. Trust between the public and local government has eroded after multiple scandals, from the leaked racist audio, to criminal convictions of former council members. “It’s unfortunate that we’re...
culvercitycrossroads.com

Cid to Step Over to Glendale Police – Sims Appointed as Interim CCPD Chief

While items discussed at closed session by the Culver City Council don’t often result in announcements, the meeting on Dec. 21, 2022 was an exception. Chief of Police Manuel Cid will be leaving to take on the position of Police Chief at the City of Glendale. Cid has been with the Culver City Police for more than 20 years, and his last two years as the head of the department, succeeding Chief Scott Bixby in 2020.
GLENDALE, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

Protest March Precedes Council Meeting

With the sudden notice of a City Council meeting on Dec. 21, 2022, community activists hastily put together a protest march to gather like minded residents before the official proceedings. Posted as a ‘discussion of an anti-camping ordinance,’ the protesters rallied at Gate One in front of The Culver Studios, and walked to City Hall.
CULVER CITY, CA
Deadline

L.A.’s New Mayor Rescinds Directive Meant To Light Up The Hollywood Sign At Night

Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote to city department leaders stating that there would be no replacement order. Garcetti signed the directive on Dec. 11, his final day in office. The City Charter notes that executive directives take effect 15 days after publication, and “shall be binding on all departments, commissions, appointed officers and employees of the city” unless it is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Department of Labor: Owner of Millie’s Cafe Fined $40,000 For Failing to Pay Overtime

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $370,194 in back wages and liquidated damages from the owners of a Pasadena restaurant. According to the department’s Wage and Hour Division, Rober Yousef Babish, wife Ivette, and sons Julian and Joseph – owners of two Millie’s Cafe locations – one on Washington Boulevard in Pasadena and one in Los Angeles – failed to pay overtime pay to employees that worked more than 40 in a workweek, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
PASADENA, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

Supervisor Holly Mitchell Hosts Holiday Party @ Senior Center

The Culver City Senior Center was the place to be with a Holiday Sweater on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 for live music, cookies to decorate and of course, coffee and hot chocolate. “You really can’t call it a holiday party without hot chocolate,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell smiled as she offered her applause to the band.
CULVER CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

Beverly Hills developer sentenced for bribery scheme

A real estate developer from Beverly Hills was sentenced on Dec. 15 to four years in federal prison for bribing a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance in securing a $45 million county lease. Arman Gabaee, 61, also known as Arman Gabay, of Beverly...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

