The Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation invites applications for its Clinical Investigator Award. The program intends to support independent young physician-scientists conducting disease-oriented research that demonstrates a high level of innovation and creativity by addressing the decrease in the number of young clinical cancer research physicians entering the field, the lack of institutions committed to training young physicians in the scientific discipline and methodologies of clinical investigation, and the burden of medical school debt (averaging more than $100,000), which discourages many physicians from pursuing the clinical investigation.

