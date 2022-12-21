Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Universal human rights include everyone
This Syrian couple who came to the U.S. as refugees shows the importance of our human rights. Read more here.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation invites nominations for Clinical Investigator Award
The Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation invites applications for its Clinical Investigator Award. The program intends to support independent young physician-scientists conducting disease-oriented research that demonstrates a high level of innovation and creativity by addressing the decrease in the number of young clinical cancer research physicians entering the field, the lack of institutions committed to training young physicians in the scientific discipline and methodologies of clinical investigation, and the burden of medical school debt (averaging more than $100,000), which discourages many physicians from pursuing the clinical investigation.
Stop Holding International Women's Health Hostage to Ideology | Opinion
Abortion is illegal or heavily restricted across most of Africa. But money has a way of maneuvering around the law.
Indonesia's new laws a threat to privacy, press and human rights, says UN
JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations has expressed concern over threats to civil liberties posed by Indonesia's new criminal code, warning the revised laws could result in the erosion of press freedom, privacy and human rights in the world's third-largest democracy.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Astellas Health Foundation announces $4.9 million in grants
Astellas Global Health Foundation in Northbrook, Illinois, has announced five grants totaling $3.9 million in support of organizations focused on improving health access, community resilience, and disaster support for people in seven countries. Grants were awarded to organizations in the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Senegal, and...
Violence against women is staggeringly high in South Africa - a different way of thinking about it is needed
South Africa has notoriously high levels of violence against women. The latest police figures show that 10,818 rape cases were reported in the first quarter of 2022. The country has among the highest rape incidence in the world. How can gender-based violence in the country be reduced?. It’s important to...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Florida Humanities Council invites applications for community projects
The Florida Humanities Council invites applications from Florida nonprofit organizations for the planning and implementation of public humanities projects related to Florida or of interest to local communities. The council’s Community Project Grants support an array of public humanities programming that encourage community engagement in and with the humanities, defined...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
PATH invites letters of intent for new HIV prevention approaches
PATH is a global team of innovators working to accelerate health equity so all people and communities can thrive. PATH advises and partners with public institutions, businesses, grassroots groups, and investors to solve the world’s most pressing health challenges. To that end, PATH has requested proposals to advance research...
Indigenous people seek stronger land rights at COP15 nature talks
MONTREAL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Negotiations on a deal to protect 30% of the Earth by 2030 are woefully behind in addressing the concerns of native people, whose land holds the majority of the world's remaining biodiversity, indigenous advocates told Reuters at the U.N. nature summit in Montreal.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Herb Society of America invites applications for research
The Herb Society of America is dedicated to promoting the knowledge, use, and appreciation of herbs through educational programs, research, and sharing the experience of its members. To that end, the organization invites applications for its annual Research Grant Program, which seeks to further the knowledge and use of herbs....
Comments / 0