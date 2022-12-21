Read full article on original website
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
disneyfoodblog.com
The SHOCKING Christmas Eve Crowds in Disney World
We’re spending Christmas Eve in the Most Magical Place on Earth!. All season long we’ve been trying all the holiday snacks, visiting EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, and checking out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Now it’s finally Christmas Eve, which means we’re expecting LOTS of crowds in the parks. Come with us to take a look!
Disney's Battle With Florida Over ‘Don't Say Gay’ May Be Coming To An End, Possibly Thanks To Bob Iger’s Return
Florida may be reconsidering the plan to end the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System
In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
WDW News Today
CEO Bob Iger Speaks Out About Gun Control, Disney Cruise Line Announces Destinations for Early 2024, & More: Daily Recap (12/7/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Popular Disney World Show Is CHANGING Soon
The NEW Avatar movie is coming out soon, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a few updates to celebrate the occasion!. If you’re excited about Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release on December 16th, you’ve got to see how the Tree of Life show in Animal Kingdom is going to CHANGE in honor of the film.
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
Wait, Disneyland is Replacing Flying Tinkerbell In Its New Fireworks Show?
An iconic part of Disneyland fireworks shows is getting replaced in Wonderous Journeys.
WDW News Today
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Of all the resorts on Disney World property, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground might be the least visited — at least by guests who aren’t staying there. It isn’t necessarily an easy location to get to if you’re staying somewhere else, but if you’re on a budget and like camping, it might be EXACTLY the Disney World accommodations you’re looking for. However, if you’re looking for something a little more bougie, you can always get a cabin onsite where you can “rough it” with all the amenities you might enjoy at a hotel. But what about food at this resort? Well, let’s take a look at what’s available.
disneyfoodblog.com
See Disney’s NEW Haunted Mansion Collectible!
One of the fun parts of being in the parks every day is the thrill of finding new merch!. This is especially true when it comes to collectibles. We know that for those who like to collect certain items or memorabilia, it can be a big deal when a new item is released. Fans of the Haunted Mansion will want to see this latest collectible that we found in Disneyland!
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Randomly Shuts Down Expedition Everest
Disney fans have been on an emotional roller coaster in recent weeks as the Walt Disney Company has experienced upheaval in the form of CEO Bob Chapek’s exit and former CEO Bob Iger’s return, but they have also been experiencing dismay and disappointment as Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort rides have continuously broken down in “ridiculous” quantities, and as rides have shown clear signs of malfunctions or neglect.
disneyfoodblog.com
SNEAK PEEK Inside the TRON Ride in Magic Kingdom!
We’ve been following the progress of the new rollercoaster coming to Magic Kingdom: TRON Lightcycle Run. From ride testing to music, we’ve been watching the ride inch closer to its spring 2023 opening. And today, we got an even closer look at what to expect from this new thrill ride!
disneytips.com
Disney World Guests Can Experience This Popular Show After Park Close for a Limited Time
Looking for a way to extend the value of your Disney theme park ticket? Select attractions, shops, and restaurants sometimes stay open after Disney Parks close, allowing Guests more time to re-experience some of the best parts of their vacation. Post-closing activities typically consist of dinner, when reservations are booked...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW Stoney Clover Lane Minnie Ears Will Sell Out FAST
Minnie Ears are a passion of ours, so you know we were excited to check out the NEW designer ears that Disney just debuted. Over in Disneyland, they’ve been busy prepping for 2023 with new nighttime shows for the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, new merchandise, and returning exclusive after-hours events. Now we found the perfect pair of Minnie Ears to take us into the New Year with style!
