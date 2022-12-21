ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: Z22-0015; AFCM Swisher Rezoning

PHONE: (210) 978-2147. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
DENTON, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Z22-0005 Zoning to Light Industrial – Barthold Road

PHONE: (940) 331-6497. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
DENTON, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: Z22-0020/Riney Elementary

PHONE: (214) 784-2728. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?

Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage

Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election

The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
VoiceOfDenton

2022 City of Denton Annual Highlights Report

By adhering to our Key Focus Areas (KFA) of fostering economic opportunity and affordability, enhancing infrastructure and mobility, strengthening community services and quality of life, supporting healthy and safe communities, and promoting sustainability and the environment, we are committed to making Denton the best place to live, work, play, and learn.
DENTON, TX
VoiceOfDenton

From the Dec. 16th “Friday Staff Reports to City Council”

The Friday Staff Report to City Council is a weekly communication between staff and Council. South Lakes Park improvements. DME solar rebates are exhausted. Support for the HELPER Act. Upcoming street closures. General Information. The City Manager’s Office will not distribute a Friday Staff Report on December 30th and will...
DENTON, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers. Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.
DALLAS, TX
VoiceOfDenton

City of Denton Holiday Operating Hours and Closings

City of Denton facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 in observance of the Christmas federal holiday. Buildings will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. Additionally, City facilities will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. Please note the following with respect to specific City of Denton services and facilities.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco company accused of violating OSHA standards in workplace fatality

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco-based utility contractor faces over $100,000 in proposed penalties after a worker allegedly died on a job due to workplace safety violations.The Department of Labor announced Thursday afternoon that their investigation into Bandera Utility Contractor Inc, of Frisco, found that the company had allegedly allowed two workers to enter a trench without any system in place to protect them. The incident that sparked the investigation happened on June 24, 2022, when one of the company's employees reported a fatality at a construction site in McKinney. Two workers were digging a trench to repair a main sewer line but,...
FRISCO, TX
cbs7.com

Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Dallas teachers not banned from saying ‘slavery’ in class

CLAIM: Teachers in the Dallas public school system can no longer say the word “slavery” in class. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Dallas Independent School District says it hasn’t banned use of the word. The Texas Board of Education said it is not considering curriculum changes that would downplay the role of slavery in American history, either. The statewide teachers’ union says it’s not aware of any other Texas school districts restricting use of the word “slavery.”
DALLAS, TX
Locally owned and operated digital media company that shares the stories, culture, and people of Denton, Texas. Voice of Denton's mission is to be a platform for all things local: news, events, arts & entertainment coverage and more.

