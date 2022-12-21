DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco-based utility contractor faces over $100,000 in proposed penalties after a worker allegedly died on a job due to workplace safety violations.The Department of Labor announced Thursday afternoon that their investigation into Bandera Utility Contractor Inc, of Frisco, found that the company had allegedly allowed two workers to enter a trench without any system in place to protect them. The incident that sparked the investigation happened on June 24, 2022, when one of the company's employees reported a fatality at a construction site in McKinney. Two workers were digging a trench to repair a main sewer line but,...

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO