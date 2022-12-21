Read full article on original website
Public Hearing: Z22-0015; AFCM Swisher Rezoning
PHONE: (210) 978-2147. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
Z22-0005 Zoning to Light Industrial – Barthold Road
PHONE: (940) 331-6497. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
Public Hearing: Z22-0020/Riney Elementary
PHONE: (214) 784-2728. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?
Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage
Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
Dallas Observer
Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election
The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
2022 City of Denton Annual Highlights Report
By adhering to our Key Focus Areas (KFA) of fostering economic opportunity and affordability, enhancing infrastructure and mobility, strengthening community services and quality of life, supporting healthy and safe communities, and promoting sustainability and the environment, we are committed to making Denton the best place to live, work, play, and learn.
From the Dec. 16th “Friday Staff Reports to City Council”
The Friday Staff Report to City Council is a weekly communication between staff and Council. South Lakes Park improvements. DME solar rebates are exhausted. Support for the HELPER Act. Upcoming street closures. General Information. The City Manager’s Office will not distribute a Friday Staff Report on December 30th and will...
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
myfoxzone.com
Atmos Energy asking customers to lower thermostats, conserve electricity as arctic temps continue
DALLAS — Atmos Energy is asking its customers to conserve natural gas to help maintain service Friday, as the extreme cold blankets the region. This week’s arctic blast brought the coldest weather since February 2021, and by this morning temperatures were in the single digits across DFW. Atmos...
KXII.com
Grayson County commissioners end final meeting of year, three leave permanently
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners held their final meeting of the year Tuesday morning, marking the last time several commissioners will sit on the bench. “Today’s a sad day for me, and I don’t normally cry because I’m pretty tough but today’s a tough day,” said Commissioner Phyllis James.
fox4news.com
Areas of North Texas having issues with natural gas due to arctic blast
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Most Texans have their eyes on the power grid as the states continues to deal with the arctic blast, but there have been spotty issues across the state with natural gas. A neighborhood in Grand Prairie went without adequate supply to heat their homes for most...
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers. Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.
City of Denton Holiday Operating Hours and Closings
City of Denton facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 in observance of the Christmas federal holiday. Buildings will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. Additionally, City facilities will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. Please note the following with respect to specific City of Denton services and facilities.
Frisco company accused of violating OSHA standards in workplace fatality
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco-based utility contractor faces over $100,000 in proposed penalties after a worker allegedly died on a job due to workplace safety violations.The Department of Labor announced Thursday afternoon that their investigation into Bandera Utility Contractor Inc, of Frisco, found that the company had allegedly allowed two workers to enter a trench without any system in place to protect them. The incident that sparked the investigation happened on June 24, 2022, when one of the company's employees reported a fatality at a construction site in McKinney. Two workers were digging a trench to repair a main sewer line but,...
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
Dallas teachers not banned from saying ‘slavery’ in class
CLAIM: Teachers in the Dallas public school system can no longer say the word “slavery” in class. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Dallas Independent School District says it hasn’t banned use of the word. The Texas Board of Education said it is not considering curriculum changes that would downplay the role of slavery in American history, either. The statewide teachers’ union says it’s not aware of any other Texas school districts restricting use of the word “slavery.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas School District Lays Off Teachers & Other Employees Due To Financial Woes
Days before Christmas, Jessica How, and parents across the Tioga Independent School District had to deliver difficult news to their kids. "I had to come home get eye level with him and say hey buddy your teacher is not going to be coming back," said How, a parent of two elementary-aged students in the district.
