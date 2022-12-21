Read full article on original website
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
Indiana attracts more than $22.2B in capital investment from industry in 2022
(The Center Square) – In 2022, Indiana attracted 218 companies to locate or expand operations in the state, committing to invest $22.2 billion and create more than 24,000 new jobs, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb. That capital investment was 260% higher than the previous year, Holcomb said in a statement, and is expected to create jobs with an average wage of $34.71, the highest amount in both categories in the 17-year history of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. ...
89 Post Offices Close
The weather has finally caught up with the US Postal Service. The agency prides itself on the fact that its offices are always open, and it delivers mail six days a week and delivers over 95% of the mail it handles on time. “On-time” measurements are something the Post Office determines for itself. The huge […]
Weather Updates | Storm blamed for at least 12 deaths
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The massive, wild winter storm that has gripped much of the U.S. has been blamed for deaths in Vermont, New York, Colorado, Missouri and Kansas. Multiple highways were closed and crashes claimed at least eight lives, officials said. Four people died in a massive pileup involving some 50 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike. A Kansas City, Missouri, driver was killed Thursday after skidding into a creek, and three others died Wednesday in separate crashes on icy northern Kansas roads.
NBC San Diego
On the Job: What It Takes to Earn $70,000 a Year as a Water Operator in California
The promise of job security and work-life balance drew Fernando Gonzalez to become a water operator. Now that he's worked as one for a few years, he sees his job as much more than fining people for using too much water. On a given day, he's patrolling neighborhoods spanning from...
