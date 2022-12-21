ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

From the Dec. 22nd “Friday Staff Reports to City Council”

The Friday Staff Report to City Council is a weekly communication between staff and Council. This week will be a break from the traditional Friday Staff Report. Our Daily Bread is now serving three meals daily since its opening on December 12th. The city is also looking for someone new to join as Deputy City Manager. Holiday Camps and upcoming road closures.
Public Hearing: Z22-0015; AFCM Swisher Rezoning

PHONE: (210) 978-2147. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
Z22-0005 Zoning to Light Industrial – Barthold Road

PHONE: (940) 331-6497. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
Public Hearing: PDA22-0006/Automotive Expansion

PHONE: (803) 328-5858. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is equivalent to or more restrictive than that which is requested and which is deemed consistent with Denton 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Public Hearing: Z22-0020/Riney Elementary

PHONE: (214) 784-2728. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of...
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?

Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage

Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
2022 City of Denton Annual Highlights Report

By adhering to our Key Focus Areas (KFA) of fostering economic opportunity and affordability, enhancing infrastructure and mobility, strengthening community services and quality of life, supporting healthy and safe communities, and promoting sustainability and the environment, we are committed to making Denton the best place to live, work, play, and learn.
City Offices, Facilities Closures & Trash Collection

In observance of the Christmas and New Year's day holidays, all City offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, Monday, December 26, and Sunday, January 1. The Grapevine Public Library will be closed Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26, and Sunday, January 1. The REC will be closed Saturday, December 24, Sunday, December 25, and Sunday, January 1. All essential services will operate normally. Trash and recycling collection will operate normally.
City of Denton Holiday Operating Hours and Closings

City of Denton facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 in observance of the Christmas federal holiday. Buildings will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. Additionally, City facilities will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. Please note the following with respect to specific City of Denton services and facilities.
McKinney, Texas Provides New Homes To Three Local Families

Three McKinney families have a new home for the holidays thanks to the city’s housing rehab program. Two families received the keys to their newly built homes at ribbon-cutting ceremonies held on Dec. 20. The houses are provided as part of the city of McKinney’s Housing Rehabilitation and Reconstruction...
Missing Flower Mound student Tanner Hoang's car found unoccupied in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student from Flower Mound who disappeared last week. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 in Austin that his silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
