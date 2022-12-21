Read full article on original website
From the Dec. 22nd “Friday Staff Reports to City Council”
The Friday Staff Report to City Council is a weekly communication between staff and Council. This week will be a break from the traditional Friday Staff Report. Our Daily Bread is now serving three meals daily since its opening on December 12th. The city is also looking for someone new to join as Deputy City Manager. Holiday Camps and upcoming road closures.
Public Hearing: Z22-0015; AFCM Swisher Rezoning
PHONE: (210) 978-2147. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
Z22-0005 Zoning to Light Industrial – Barthold Road
PHONE: (940) 331-6497. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
Public Hearing: PDA22-0006/Automotive Expansion
PHONE: (803) 328-5858. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is equivalent to or more restrictive than that which is requested and which is deemed consistent with Denton 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Public Hearing: Z22-0020/Riney Elementary
PHONE: (214) 784-2728. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of...
Argyle council calls for dissolution of Argyle Volunteer Fire District
The Argyle Town Council this week approved a resolution to call for dissolution of the Argyle Volunteer Fire District. The move comes in the wake of the recent indictment and arrest of longtime Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger, who allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from fire department payroll funding to pay for his personal credit card expenses.
McKinney City Council hears updates on East McKinney projects
The McKinney City Council heard updates to several city redevelopment plans. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) A team focused on public engagement gave the McKinney City Council members an update on projects and also what comes next for the city’s historic east side. The East McKinney Project Outreach and Communications Team...
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?
Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage
Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
2022 City of Denton Annual Highlights Report
By adhering to our Key Focus Areas (KFA) of fostering economic opportunity and affordability, enhancing infrastructure and mobility, strengthening community services and quality of life, supporting healthy and safe communities, and promoting sustainability and the environment, we are committed to making Denton the best place to live, work, play, and learn.
Areas of North Texas having issues with natural gas due to arctic blast
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Most Texans have their eyes on the power grid as the states continues to deal with the arctic blast, but there have been spotty issues across the state with natural gas. A neighborhood in Grand Prairie went without adequate supply to heat their homes for most...
Atmos Energy asking customers to lower thermostats, conserve electricity as arctic temps continue
DALLAS — Atmos Energy is asking its customers to conserve natural gas to help maintain service Friday, as the extreme cold blankets the region. This week’s arctic blast brought the coldest weather since February 2021, and by this morning temperatures were in the single digits across DFW. Atmos...
Parts of Grand Prairie dealing with low natural gas pressure amid freezing temperatures
As people work to stay warm during this extended period of freezing temperatures, one area of Grand Prairie is dealing with low natural gas pressure.
City Offices, Facilities Closures & Trash Collection
In observance of the Christmas and New Year's day holidays, all City offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, Monday, December 26, and Sunday, January 1. The Grapevine Public Library will be closed Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26, and Sunday, January 1. The REC will be closed Saturday, December 24, Sunday, December 25, and Sunday, January 1. All essential services will operate normally. Trash and recycling collection will operate normally.
City of Denton Holiday Operating Hours and Closings
City of Denton facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 in observance of the Christmas federal holiday. Buildings will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. Additionally, City facilities will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. Please note the following with respect to specific City of Denton services and facilities.
McKinney, Texas Provides New Homes To Three Local Families
Three McKinney families have a new home for the holidays thanks to the city’s housing rehab program. Two families received the keys to their newly built homes at ribbon-cutting ceremonies held on Dec. 20. The houses are provided as part of the city of McKinney’s Housing Rehabilitation and Reconstruction...
Missing Flower Mound student Tanner Hoang's car found unoccupied in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student from Flower Mound who disappeared last week. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 in Austin that his silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
McKinney Gifts Longtime Residents New Houses Amid Affordable Housing Crisis
This week, the city of McKinney gifted three longtime residents with new houses, part of an effort to combat a rising cost of living that threatens to force some from their homes. Among them is Zeta White, who said that after 20 years at her McKinney address, her house had...
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
