WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
spectrumnews1.com
Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
What is Kentucky’s most and least popular Christmas food?
Do you partake in Kentucky's most (or least) popular Christmas food?🎄
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on freezing winter weather; economic development progress; eviction relief in Louisville; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in eastern Kentucky; public health; and federal high-speed internet maps. He also named Santa Claus and Shawn and Tammy Adams, who conveyed land at no cost for rebuilding efforts in eastern Kentucky, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contention
LOUISVILLE, Kent. - The city of Louisville, Kentucky, recently encountered a legal roadblock in its attempt to limit the activities of protesters near abortion clinics. The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an injunction preventing the enforcement of an ordinance that sought to set up buffer zones around healthcare facilities, including abortion clinics.
A plea to Kentucky’s teachers
I get why teachers in Kentucky are suspicious of almost anything coming out of the GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans earned that distrust through words and deeds, most notoriously the surprise attack on teachers’ pensions in 2018. I’m begging educators to see beyond the poisonous political atmosphere and seize ownership of a push to change reading instruction. […] The post A plea to Kentucky’s teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WBKO
Winter storm results in lots of accidents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow and below zero wind chills wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s highways and interstates Friday night Dec. 23. A major accident was reported in Edmonson County. Interstate-65 saw multiple collisions forcing the southbound lanes to be shut down at the 63-mile marker, and KSP...
wpsdlocal6.com
Low-income families in Kentucky can apply for help with heating bills
Low-income Kentuckian households can apply for help with heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 9, 2023 and are accepted first come, first serve during through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out.
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
wdrb.com
Walmart reaches opioid settlement with all 50 states, Kentucky to get $53 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart reached agreements with all 50 states in a $3.1 billion opioid settlement. Several attorneys general accused the retail giant of failing to regulate opioid prescriptions and contributing to the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Kentucky will get $53 million in the settlement. Walmart...
Fox 19
‘Avoid I-71′: Beshear sends national guard after semis gets stuck on icy, snowy hills
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging drivers to avoid Interstate 71 in Northern Kentucky after multiple southbound semis got stuck on steep snowy, icy hills. The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police are on the scene in Glencoe in Gallatin County to clear this “major...
kentuckytoday.com
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
wkyufm.org
Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors
A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
wcluradio.com
John Marshall Bowles (Updated)
John Marshall Bowles, 71, Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was surrounded by family when he peacefully succumbed to long term health ailments. He was born on October 24, 1951 in Barren County, Kentucky. His father, Lucian Jewel Bowles and...
fox56news.com
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public...
wdrb.com
LG&E asking customers to conserve energy as it performs rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E and KU are asking customers to help it conserve energy as the extreme cold puts pressure on the regional power grid. The utility company said that pressure is creating scattered power outages, but technicians are "working diligently" to minimize extended impact. In an effort to...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
