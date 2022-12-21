ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on freezing winter weather; economic development progress; eviction relief in Louisville; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in eastern Kentucky; public health; and federal high-speed internet maps. He also named Santa Claus and Shawn and Tammy Adams, who conveyed land at no cost for rebuilding efforts in eastern Kentucky, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
Edy Zoo

As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contention

LOUISVILLE, Kent. - The city of Louisville, Kentucky, recently encountered a legal roadblock in its attempt to limit the activities of protesters near abortion clinics. The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an injunction preventing the enforcement of an ordinance that sought to set up buffer zones around healthcare facilities, including abortion clinics.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

A plea to Kentucky’s teachers

I get why teachers in Kentucky are suspicious of almost anything coming out of the GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans earned that distrust through words and deeds, most notoriously the surprise attack on teachers’ pensions in 2018. I’m begging educators to see beyond the poisonous political atmosphere and seize ownership of a push to change reading instruction.  […] The post A plea to Kentucky’s teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Winter storm results in lots of accidents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow and below zero wind chills wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s highways and interstates Friday night Dec. 23. A major accident was reported in Edmonson County. Interstate-65 saw multiple collisions forcing the southbound lanes to be shut down at the 63-mile marker, and KSP...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Low-income families in Kentucky can apply for help with heating bills

Low-income Kentuckian households can apply for help with heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 9, 2023 and are accepted first come, first serve during through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter

Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
COVINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors

A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

John Marshall Bowles (Updated)

John Marshall Bowles, 71, Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was surrounded by family when he peacefully succumbed to long term health ailments. He was born on October 24, 1951 in Barren County, Kentucky. His father, Lucian Jewel Bowles and...
GLASGOW, KY
fox56news.com

How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel

Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public...
KENTUCKY STATE

