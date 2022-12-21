ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Pensacola officers spread holiday cheer to kids in the community

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department put smiles on the faces of over 20 families in the community Wednesday. The department provided families, that may be in need of some extra help, with Christmas presents at their 15th annual Christmas party. “We’re able to do this for families that officers have met over the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

PREPARE FOR THE COLD WEATHER

Santa Rosa County Public Safety urges residents to be prepared for the cold weather that will settle in late Thursday (Dec. 22) night through the weekend by remembering the 5 P’s of cold weather safety. Santa Rosa County is under a hard freeze watch. Strong northwest winds are expected...
WKRG News 5

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY

A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
WEAR

5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

