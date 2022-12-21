Read full article on original website
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
Pensacola officers spread holiday cheer to kids in the community
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department put smiles on the faces of over 20 families in the community Wednesday. The department provided families, that may be in need of some extra help, with Christmas presents at their 15th annual Christmas party. “We’re able to do this for families that officers have met over the […]
Local plumbers warn about pipes bursting due to extreme drops in temperature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
ECFR responds to 3 residential structure fires on Wednesday, camper trailer deemed complete loss
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to three different residential structure fires on Wednesday, adding red bulbs 8, 9 and 10 to the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. At 5:40 a.m., ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 1400 block of Portland Street. Upon arrival, ECFR […]
PREPARE FOR THE COLD WEATHER
Santa Rosa County Public Safety urges residents to be prepared for the cold weather that will settle in late Thursday (Dec. 22) night through the weekend by remembering the 5 P’s of cold weather safety. Santa Rosa County is under a hard freeze watch. Strong northwest winds are expected...
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
This Is The Coldest City In Florida
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY
A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
Deputies led on vehicle chase after shots fired, SRSO searching for suspect
UPDATE: Deputies have located the suspect’s vehicle at 8278 Molina Street in Navarre. SRSO said the suspect has not been located at this time. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a vehicle that shot at another vehicle. SRSO said they started a […]
