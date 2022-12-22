Read full article on original website
Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday’s loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn’t on the field for the Saints’ first series, and Stefanski revealed Monday that it was because he was being disciplined. “Just a team thing,” Stefanski said during a Zoom call, without elaborating. “That was my decision.” Stefanski benched starting safety Grant Delpit earlier this season for one play for a team violation.
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim Coach After Hackett Firing
The longtime special teams coach takes over a 4–11 team with two games left.
Why the Falcons' 2022 season was still successful
After the Falcons were officially eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Patrick joined the Dopey Millennials to give the post-mortem on the season and why there are positives from the disappointment.
