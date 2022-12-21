Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
shorelineareanews.com
Lake Forest Park City Hall to be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, due to inclement weather
In view of the winter storm warning and inclement weather predicted for Friday, December 23, 2022, Mayor Jeff Johnson has determined that, for the safety of the public and city employees, City Hall will be closed. Reminder that City Hall is closed on Monday, December 26, in observance of the...
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter closed until further weather events
It appears that temperatures are rising, and we are not seeing activation conditions for the next week (as of Friday). We will remain closed until the next stretch of severe weather. The few local daytime warming locations are run by volunteers and libraries. Most seem to be shut down due...
shorelineareanews.com
Dec. 23 7:30am: All Metro service suspended due to ice
As first shared on Dec. 23 at 5am, King County Metro’s buses are unable to leave bus bases due to deteriorating and unsafe road conditions. We regret the impact on our riders. We continue to reassess and will provide the next update at 10am. We remain optimistic that we...
shorelineareanews.com
When life gives you an ice rink in the street..
Well, when life deals you lemons or ice, make lemonade or an ice rink - and do some curling! A little makeshift curling - in the street in Lake Forest Park!!. Thanks to the ice that covered everything and shut down most things. --David Walton.
shorelineareanews.com
Decision about Severe Weather Shelter to be made Friday morning
It looks like we will not meet conditions to open Friday, however we are also hearing about nasty weather Thursday night which might change predictions for Friday night. At this time, we are going to wait to make that call in the morning. The shelter is housed at St. Dunstan’s...
shorelineareanews.com
Snowflakes bloom in Shoreline Park
Shoreline resident Sara Camaresi took advantage of a beautiful day to check out her favorite Shoreline park and was delighted to find these snowflakes in bloom. While not rare, this is the first time they have been seen in this environment. The red one is particularly rare and may have been consorting with the COVID family.
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
VIDEO: Watch @SeattleWXGuy’s Tesla slide into Normany Park police cruiser
The roads in the region were so iced-over and slick on Friday morning, Dec. 23, 2022, that even @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder was a victim – after parking his Tesla, it slid on its own and smacked into a Normandy Park Police cruiser before continuing down a hill. “Parked the...
Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm
SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
redmond-reporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington
First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
seattlemedium.com
King County Announces First Residents Moving Into New Health Through Housing Building
King County Executive Dow Constantine recently announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will welcome the first residents later this month and is being operated by Chief Seattle Club, an organization with a local footprint in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.
The Suburban Times
Freezing Rain in the forecast
Here’s the latest freezing rain ice accumulation animation for this evening thru SUN AM. We’re very concerned about the FRI AM commute across the Puget Sound & pass travel. That said, ice accumulation will be possible anywhere in western WA.
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
shorelineareanews.com
WeatherWatcher: Winter storm watch Thursday afternoon through Friday evening
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Thursday afternoon into Friday evening. This is for our next winter storm that is expected to move into the area before we thaw. A messy wintery transition is expected to happen Friday morning through afternoon.
WSP trooper hit during crash on WB I-90 near North Bend
NORTH BEND – A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck in his patrol car by two vehicles during a crash on westbound I-90 near milepost 32. Right now, multiple collisions are blocking both east and westbound I- 90. Westbound is closed at milepost 37, and eastbound is closed at milepost 34. The crash near milepost 32 in North bend involves...
Alaska Airlines cancels all flights until noon from Sea-Tac due to winter storm
SEATTLE — Flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday are being canceled ahead of a winter storm that is expected to cause travel issues throughout western Washington. Alaska Airlines canceled all flights through noon as freezing rain fell across the region, and was expected to continue through most...
q13fox.com
Watch: Playful otters show off slip and slide skills in the snow
SEATTLE - A group of playful otters were caught on camera making the most of recent snowfall in Seattle. The video, filmed by Cassie Wistrom, shows the adorable otters using their bellies to slide down a deck along a snowy Lake Washington. When one of the otters starts sliding, the...
