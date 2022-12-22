There were few layups when picking Alaska’s greatest women’s basketball player of all-time. However, there were definitely some slam dunks. In the 1970s, it was Debbie Benson. In the 1980s, Jeannie Hebert and Andrea Lloyd. The 1990s had Molly Tuter and Brit Jacobson. In the 2000s, it was Jessica Moore, Kelsey Griffin and Talisa Rhea. The 2010s saw DaJonee Hale and the rise of Ruthy Hebard and Alissa Pili. In the 2020s, it’s been the Sayvia Sellers Show.

