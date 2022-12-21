Read full article on original website
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 22-23
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jessica Anderson, Driving while suspended, Arrested 12/22. Jeffrey Zook, Failure to appear,...
Damaged Keystone Pipeline segment sent to lab for investigation
As clean-up crews continue to recover thousands of barrels of oil that spilled earlier this month in north-central Kansas, an investigation into the cause is underway.
backroadsnews.com
Size of oil cleanup crew grows to over 650
The size of the cleanup crew brought to Washington County to recover the oil spilled from a Keystone Pipeline break on Dec. 7 has now surpassed 650 personnel on site and the amount of oil recovered is over half of what was originally lost. Response activities operate 24 hours a day and the workforce is made up of TC Energy personnel, along with various state and national agencies and third-party…
KAKE TV
Pipeline company says Kansas oil spill contained, but chemicals found downstream
Chemicals from the Keystone pipeline spill in north-central Kansas have shown up farther downstream in Mill Creek than the oil company’s repeated statements suggest. TC Energy and regulatory agencies say the oil spill is limited to a containment area — the length of the stream that lies between where the company’s pipeline burst and where workers quickly built an earthen dam about four miles downstream.
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Car crash shuts down major roadway near Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash northeast of Manhattan has been reported by law enforcement. As of 7:15 p.m., the crash area has been cleared by emergency workers. The Riley County Police Department said that emergency crews are responding to a car crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Madison Road in Riley […]
