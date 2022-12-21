Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments 12.23.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nomination of Judge Shama Hakim Mesiwala to serve as an Associate Justice of the Third District Court of Appeal. The Governor also announced his appointment of 15 Superior Court Judges, which include one in Alameda County; one in Contra Costa County; three in Los Angeles County; two in Orange County; four in San Bernardino County; one in San Diego County; two in San Francisco County; and one in San Mateo County.
California Seized Enough Fentanyl to Potentially Kill the Entire Population of North America, Twice
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement on the end-of-year numbers in California’s comprehensive and historic fight toward ending the opioid epidemic. “The opioid crisis has touched every part of California, and our nation, this year. As we mourn the many lives lost, California is working...
