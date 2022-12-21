SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nomination of Judge Shama Hakim Mesiwala to serve as an Associate Justice of the Third District Court of Appeal. The Governor also announced his appointment of 15 Superior Court Judges, which include one in Alameda County; one in Contra Costa County; three in Los Angeles County; two in Orange County; four in San Bernardino County; one in San Diego County; two in San Francisco County; and one in San Mateo County.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO