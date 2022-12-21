Read full article on original website
Teen hospitalized after pickup strikes embankment
CLOUD COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Cloud County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Tundra driven by Travis Reiss, 44, Floresville, Texas, was northbound on U.S. 81. The driver lost control on the ice. The pickup traveled into the...
WIBW
Two hospitalized after driver makes unsafe turn in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a driver made an unsafe turn in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Car crash shuts down major roadway near Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash northeast of Manhattan has been reported by law enforcement. As of 7:15 p.m., the crash area has been cleared by emergency workers. The Riley County Police Department said that emergency crews are responding to a car crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Madison Road in Riley […]
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle blaze, in Wymore
WYMORE - Fire broke out in a southeast Nebraska home late Tuesday morning. Wymore Firefighters with help from two other departments were dispatched to 11th and L Streets during the late morning, to a fire in a home off the southeast corner of the intersection. "A majority of the garage...
backroadsnews.com
Size of oil cleanup crew grows to over 650
The size of the cleanup crew brought to Washington County to recover the oil spilled from a Keystone Pipeline break on Dec. 7 has now surpassed 650 personnel on site and the amount of oil recovered is over half of what was originally lost. Response activities operate 24 hours a day and the workforce is made up of TC Energy personnel, along with various state and national agencies and third-party…
News Channel Nebraska
Pre-Christmas blast of winter brings frigid temperatures, blowing snow
BEATRICE – It’s not a day for driving, if you don’t have to. Many areas of Nebraska were seeing blizzard conditions early Thursday, as powerful winds blew snow across roadways, making for partly snowpacked, icy conditions on area streets, rural roads and highways. A sizable chunk of...
KAKE TV
Pipeline company says Kansas oil spill contained, but chemicals found downstream
Chemicals from the Keystone pipeline spill in north-central Kansas have shown up farther downstream in Mill Creek than the oil company’s repeated statements suggest. TC Energy and regulatory agencies say the oil spill is limited to a containment area — the length of the stream that lies between where the company’s pipeline burst and where workers quickly built an earthen dam about four miles downstream.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice beginning preparations for winter storm
BEATRICE - A winter storm featuring bitterly cold temperatures and potential blizzard conditions is shaping up to hit southeast Nebraska later this week. Gage County Director of Emergency Management Lisa Wiegand, and Beatrice Streets and Sanitation Manager Jason Moore talked about what they see coming. “It does look like we’re...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Speedway announces new Director of Competition and Promoter
BEATRICE - The Gage County Ag society has named a new eye in the sky at the Beatrice Speedway. Tommy Denton, who has a long line of racing history in his lifetime, will take over the role of Director of Competition and Promoter starting January 1st of the new year.
