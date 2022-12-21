Read full article on original website
The California Franchise Tax Board Causes A Nightmare For A Former Santa Clarita Motorcycle Accident Victim
We’ve heard horror stories about experiences with the California Franchise Tax Board. Here’s one that hits home to Santa Clarita, but has a happy ending thanks to California State Senator, Scott Wilk, and his staff. On December 24, 2010, former Santa Clarita resident, Steven Rosenfeld was involved in a life-changing motorcycle accident that left him ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Detached house sells in Santa Barbara for $6.3 million
A spacious house built in 2007 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 3,194-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 12, 2022 for $6,300,000, or $1,972 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
calcoastnews.com
Illegal immigrants paid $15,000 for boat to Santa Barbara County
A jury found two Mexican men guilty on Tuesday of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 illegal immigrants from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the Justice Department announced today. On the morning of...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
Noozhawk
Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster
Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
foxla.com
Lancaster declares emergency over LA Mayor Bass' plan for 'mass movement of homeless' to Antelope Valley
LOS ANGELES - A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Lancaster over Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' plan for a "mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley." In a statement, Mayor R. Rex Parris said the city is taking immediate action and called Bass'...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a garage fire at 1345 Solomon Rd. around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
goldrushcam.com
Ventura County Sheriff's Office Announce Assault Weapon/Narcotics Arrest of Prohibited Person - Held on $500,000 Bail
December 23, 2022 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office reports an Oxnard area man was arrested for numerous firearms related charges while trespassing on a commercial agricultural property. The unincorporated areas of Oxnard have recently seen an increase in crimes related to commercial agricultural businesses ranging from burglary, vehicle thefts,...
goldrushcam.com
Police Find Assault Weapon and Illegal "Ghost Gun" Manufacturing Operation During Investigation of Ventura County Man After Traffic Stop
December 22, 2022 - A Camarillo resident was arrested for possession of an assault weapon and illegal weapons manufacturing following an investigation conducted by the Camarillo Special Enforcement Detail. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 9:55 P.M. a traffic enforcement stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of...
CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura
The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here.
kclu.org
Parole board denies early release for notorious serial rapist from Ventura County
A parole board denied the early release request for a notorious serial rapist from Ventura County. Andrew Luster was convicted in 2003 of 86 offenses. Prosecutors say he would drug and sexually assault his victims, even videotaping some of the incidents. He fled the country while on trial, but was ultimately caught by famed bounty hunter Duane “The Dog” Chapman in Mexico, and returned to the U.S.
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
kvta.com
Not Guilty Pleas In Fatal DUI Crash On PCH Near Mugu Rock
Updated--A Los Angeles man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a fatal DUI hit and run traffic collision in Ventura County that killed one person and seriously injured another. The CHP says it happened late Wednesday night on Pacific Coast Highway just north of Mugu Rock. The CHP...
Gaviota rest areas along Highway 101 to reopen
Drivers along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County will once again be able to stop at the Gaviota rest area.
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down Santa Barbara structure fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning. Crews responded to the fire at 12:49 a.m. at the 4800 block of San Gordiano Ave.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash along PCH in Ventura County; driver arrested
A hit-and-run driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a pedestrian was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash along Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County late Wednesday. The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway just north of Mugu Rock, according to the California Highway Patrol. […]
kvta.com
Major Drug Trafficking Operation In Ventura County Busted
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says their narcotics bureau has brought down a major Mexico-based drug trafficking operation during a two-month investigation that started in November. They made five arrests during several enforcement operations in Camarillo and Westlake and seized more than $1 million worth of illegal drugs that were...
Two guilty of drug and human trafficking of undocumented immigrants in September 2021 Santa Barbara incident
The Department of Justice has ruled the two men found with 45 pounds of methamphetamine onboard a smuggling boat with 11 undocumented Mexican immigrants on a Santa Barbara beach guilty of drug and human trafficking charges. The post Two guilty of drug and human trafficking of undocumented immigrants in September 2021 Santa Barbara incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
