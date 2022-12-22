Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic Named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week
The NBA announced on Monday that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.
How is OKC Thunder's rebuild going? Just check out the NBA clutch statistics
The Thunder is 3-3 heading into the final game of its season-long seven-game homestand, which will conclude Tuesday night against the Spurs. The first six games of the homestand were decided by an average of three points, which was the difference in the Thunder’s 128-125 overtime loss to the Pelicans on Friday. ...
