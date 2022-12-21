(Eden Valley MN-) A big drug bust took place in Meeker County early Thursday morning. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says they assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop shortly after midnight on 12-22-22. A 42 year old Minneapolis man was arrested after a search of his vehicle revealed 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, approximately one half pound of marijuana wax (BHO) and a loaded handgun. The suspect in this case is being held in the Meeker County jail on an Aggravated 1st Degree Controlled Substance charge and other charges related to the incident.

