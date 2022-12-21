Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Man charged with multiple felonies, reached for loaded pistol during arrest
WADENA, Minn (KFGO) – An Isle, Minnesota man who law enforcement suspected of selling methamphetamine was arrested after a struggle with officers from multiple agencies on Tuesday. According to a release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr, officers and agents from the Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Police Department, and the...
kduz.com
Mpls Man Arrested in Eden Valley for Drugs
A 42-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested in Eden Valley on aggravated first-degree drug charges after police say they found 900 fake oxycodone pills in his vehicle Thursday. According to a news release, the pills tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. About half a pound of marijuana wax and...
Willmar Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old
The Willmar Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl with ties to Willmar, North Dakota, Nebraska and Texas. Chloe Lynn Garcia was reported missing on Nov. 11, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She is described as 5'6" and 130 pounds...
willmarradio.com
Many worked together to rescue local stranded motorists
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are praising the work done by plow operators, law enforcement, ambulance crews and The Minnesota National Guard for helping rescue stranded motorists during that storm that hit Wednesday through Saturday. Kandiyohi County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Felt says during the peak of the storm Friday afternoon through Saturday morning they had to create "emergency convoys", led by plows, to be able to get to stranded motorists...
willmarradio.com
Clyde Strege
Clyde Strege, 75, of Willmar, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will be at Fairview Cemetery in Willmar.
willmarradio.com
Drug bust near Eden Valley turns up 900 fentanyl pills
(Eden Valley MN-) A big drug bust took place in Meeker County early Thursday morning. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says they assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop shortly after midnight on 12-22-22. A 42 year old Minneapolis man was arrested after a search of his vehicle revealed 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, approximately one half pound of marijuana wax (BHO) and a loaded handgun. The suspect in this case is being held in the Meeker County jail on an Aggravated 1st Degree Controlled Substance charge and other charges related to the incident.
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
willmarradio.com
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
willmarradio.com
Earl W. Swenson
Earl W. Swenson, 82, of Willmar, died Monday, December 26th at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post #167. Interment will be in Calvary Lutheran Cemetery at a future date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. www.hafh.org.
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 10 in Royalton
ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday. A car driven by 63-year-old Deborah Wippler of Little Falls was headed east when she lost control on the icy road, crossed the center median, hit a snowbank and was t-boned by a semi.
willmarradio.com
Tammy Esse
Tammy Jo Esse, age 63, of Willmar, passed away Friday, December 23, at her home following a courageous fight against cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:000 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Paul Giinthir
Paul E. Giinthir, 90, of Pennock, passed away peacefully on December 23rd. His funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Pennock. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, www.hafh.org.
knsiradio.com
Highway 10 North Briefly Closed Near Royalton After Multi-Vehicle Crash
(KNSI) – A multi-vehicle accident has traffic snarled on north Highway 10 near Royalton. The crash almost became a significant pileup. A witness at the scene says police set up a barricade to close the road. In the immediate aftermath of the collision around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, a semitruck was in the median. Two other vehicles had severe damage to their front ends.
willmarradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 3:18PM CST until December 26 at 12:00AM CST by NWS
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Locations along and west of a line from New Ulm, to Willmar, and Glenwood. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
