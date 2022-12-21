ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osakis, MN

kfgo.com

Man charged with multiple felonies, reached for loaded pistol during arrest

WADENA, Minn (KFGO) – An Isle, Minnesota man who law enforcement suspected of selling methamphetamine was arrested after a struggle with officers from multiple agencies on Tuesday. According to a release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr, officers and agents from the Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Police Department, and the...
ISLE, MN
kduz.com

willmarradio.com

Many worked together to rescue local stranded motorists

(Willmar MN-) Local officials are praising the work done by plow operators, law enforcement, ambulance crews and The Minnesota National Guard for helping rescue stranded motorists during that storm that hit Wednesday through Saturday. Kandiyohi County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Felt says during the peak of the storm Friday afternoon through Saturday morning they had to create "emergency convoys", led by plows, to be able to get to stranded motorists...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Clyde Strege

Clyde Strege, 75, of Willmar, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will be at Fairview Cemetery in Willmar.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Drug bust near Eden Valley turns up 900 fentanyl pills

(Eden Valley MN-) A big drug bust took place in Meeker County early Thursday morning. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says they assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop shortly after midnight on 12-22-22. A 42 year old Minneapolis man was arrested after a search of his vehicle revealed 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, approximately one half pound of marijuana wax (BHO) and a loaded handgun. The suspect in this case is being held in the Meeker County jail on an Aggravated 1st Degree Controlled Substance charge and other charges related to the incident.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed

(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Earl W. Swenson

Earl W. Swenson, 82, of Willmar, died Monday, December 26th at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post #167. Interment will be in Calvary Lutheran Cemetery at a future date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. www.hafh.org.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Tammy Esse

Tammy Jo Esse, age 63, of Willmar, passed away Friday, December 23, at her home following a courageous fight against cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:000 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Paul Giinthir

Paul E. Giinthir, 90, of Pennock, passed away peacefully on December 23rd. His funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Pennock. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, www.hafh.org.
PENNOCK, MN
knsiradio.com

Highway 10 North Briefly Closed Near Royalton After Multi-Vehicle Crash

(KNSI) – A multi-vehicle accident has traffic snarled on north Highway 10 near Royalton. The crash almost became a significant pileup. A witness at the scene says police set up a barricade to close the road. In the immediate aftermath of the collision around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, a semitruck was in the median. Two other vehicles had severe damage to their front ends.
ROYALTON, MN

