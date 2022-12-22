CU Buffs land top 100 prospect on Deion Sanders’ first big signing day

Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Folsom Field in Boulder. Sanders was introduced as the 28th head football coach in program history. Photo by Alyson McClaran, Special to The Denver Gazette Alyson McClaran, Special to The Denver Gazette

BOULDER — Deion Sanders’ first signing day at Colorado didn’t come without fireworks — not that any day in Boulder has been boring lately.

While the expected signings of Shedeur Sanders out of the transfer portal and four-star running back Dylan Edwards took place, the Buffs secured a top 100 player in ESPN’s rankings in four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins out of Georgia, who was once committed to Auburn.

CU signed 24 players on Wednesday with 14 of them out of the high school ranks and the other 10 coming from another program.

The overall theme was clearly to get better at the line of scrimmage and at the wide receiver position. Shedeur comes with five new weapons on the outside and another five to help protect him on the offensive line.

Shedeur Sanders son of Deion Sanders meets and greets people at Folsom Field at CU Boulder on December 4, 2022. Sanders will be CU’s quarterback. Photo by Alyson McClaran

The Buffs added two transfers that could be key factors right away up front in Savion Washington, who comes with new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle from Kent State, and Isaiah Jatta, who comes from Snow College in Utah and is one of the top junior college transfers at his position.

CU Buffs officially announce 10 members added to Deion Sanders’ first coaching staff

The only local product will also boost the offensive line depth.

Cherry Creek’s Hank Zilinskas, who won four straight 5A CHSAA state titles in high school, will be a center for CU.

Deion Sanders meets and greets prior to a press conference on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Folsom Field in Boulder. Sanders was introduced as the 28th head football coach ion program history. Photo by Alyson McClaran, special to The Denver Gazette Alyson McClaran, special to The Denver Gazette

Some of the other highly-rated high schoolers are linebacker Morgan Pearson out of Oklahoma and quarterback Ryan Staub out of California. With multiple quarterbacks leaving the program in the offseason, Staub could have a chance to compete to be the backup as a freshman.

But Wednesday will likely be far from the biggest recruiting day for the Buffs.

There was also some buzz surrounding a current top 5 player in this year’s recruiting class. Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain didn’t sign with Miami Wednesday as expected and 247sports reported that Coach Prime and the Buffs were in contact with the Lakeland, Fla. prospect.

There are also a handful of other players from Jackson State in the portal, including freshman wide receiver Kevin Coleman, that could also wind up with the Buffs in the coming weeks.

FULL 2023 CLASS

2023 Colorado football signing class

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, 6-foot-1, 165, So., Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders, QB, 6-foot-2, 215, Jackson State

Adam Hopkins, WR, 6-foot-0, 170, Fr., Thomasville, Ga.

Dylan Edwards, RB, 5-foot-9, 165, Fr., Derby, Kan.

Asaad Waseem, WR, 5-foot-11, 175, Fr., Ocoee, Fla.

Taijh Alston, DL, 6-foot-4, 222, Gr., West Virginia

LaVonta Bentley, LB, 6-foot-0, 235, Jr., Clemson

Kofi Taylor-Barrocks, LB, 6-foot-3, 220,Fr., London, England

Landon Bebee, OL, 6-foot-3, 275, Gr., Missouri State

Savion Washigton, OL, 6-foot-8, 320, So., Kent State

Taje McCoy, DE, 6-foot-3, 245, Fr., Oklahoma City

Morgan Pearson, LB, 6-foot-1, 225, Fr., Ardmore, Okla.

Carter Stoutmire, CB, 5-foot-11, 175, Fr., Plano, Texas

Jacob Page, WR, 6-foot-3, 175, Fr., Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Hank Zilinskas, OL, 6-foot-3, 274, Fr., Englewood (Cherry Creek)

Shane Cokes, DL, 6-foot-3, 275, Jr., Dartmouth

Victory Johnson, LB, 6-foot-4, 230, Fr., San Diego, Calif.

Ryan Staub, QB, 6-foot-1, 195, Fr., Stevenson Ranch, Calif.

Isaiah Jatta, OT, 6-foot-6, 310, Jr., Snow College

Jordan Onovughe, WR, 6-foot-2, 200, Fr. Santa Ana, Calif.

Jack Wilty, OL, 6-foot-4, 310, So., Iowa Central CC

Jaden Milliner-Jones, S, 5-foot-11, 190, Fr., DeSoto, Texas

Isaiah Hardge, WR, 5-foot-10, 165, Fr., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Tyler Brown, OL, 6-foot-3, 320, Jr., Jackson State