Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Missourian
Blue Jays fall to 0-2 in conference play
The first GAC Central win for the Blue Jays this winter will have to wait until after the new year. Washington (4-4, 0-2) never quite caught up after Ft. Zumwalt South (5-2, 1-1) scored the first 12 points of the game Tuesday at Blue Jay Gym. The visiting Bulldogs left with a 65-51 win.
Washington Missourian
Boys Basketball — Ft. Zumwalt South at Washington
Ft. Zumwalt South defeated Washington Tuesday, Dec. 20, in GAC Central play, 65-51. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Wildcat wrestlers fall to Ft. Zumwalt South, Vianney
Union sophomore Trey Ladymon gifted the wrestling Wildcats two wins by pin in Wednesday’s tri-meet. However, those weren’t enough to prevent Union from being grinched by both Ft. Zumwalt South, 71-6, and Vianney, 66-16, on Zumwalt South’s home mats.
Washington Missourian
Ladymon leads wrestling Wildcats at Ft. Zumwalt East
Trey Ladymon led a trio of Union wrestling Wildcats to the podium at the Ft. Zumwalt East Invitational Saturday. Ladymon won the 175-pound division while Traven St. Clair was second at 190 and Killian Cordia finished third at 285.
Washington Missourian
Flu hospitalizations tick up at Mercy Hospital Washington
As the spread of influenza remains high in Franklin County, the number of people hospitalized with the flu has increased slightly locally. “Influenza is very high,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer for Mercy. “We’re probably going to hold at that for a while, which is typical. We’ll probably be in that high transmission state for a few weeks.”
Comments / 0