Very cold Christmas weekend ahead for Columbus area
Wind chills today will not be as cold today, but still dipping as low as -20 and slowly starting to improve through the day, but remaining well below zero. Today: Mostly cloudy, blowing flurries, breezy to windy, high 10. Sunday: Mixed clouds, breezy, high 15. Monday: Sct’d snow showers, light...
When will my street in Columbus be plowed?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Roads in and around Columbus are still slippery and icy on the morning of Christmas Eve as frigid temperatures stick around for the holiday weekend. Currently, Franklin County is under a Level 2 snow emergency with motorists recommended to use “extreme caution” while driving and those who only feel it necessary […]
Power outages, canceled flights, bellowing winds seen around Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The weather around this state is frightful. Winds are gusting as high as 60 mph in Cleveland and 50 mph around Columbus and Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service. A few inches of snow are expected to blanket the state. And thousands of Ohioans are without power.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio issued a snow emergency in the early hours of Friday morning, the first as winter weather makes it way through the state ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather...
Road conditions remain poor across central Ohio
Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio...
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
Columbus Weather: Showers move in Thursday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a day of rain showers on Thursday, a winter storm will barrel in to Central Ohio early Friday morning with rain changing to snow showers, icing, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. WINTER STORM WARNING for portions of Central Ohio 7pm THU through 5pm...
Hardware stores busy with customers ahead of winter weather
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With Central Ohio bracing for a blast from mother nature, families are stocking up on winter essentials in order to stay safe during the storm. Beechwold Hardware is helping customers prepare. "With an impending ice storm or snow, we usually see an uptick yeah." Patrick...
A Winter Storm is on the Way
***WINTER STORM WARNING DARKE, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN, MERCER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY, LOGAN AND WAYNE, IN, COUNTIES FOR THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY. WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE REST OF VIEWING AREA***. A strong winter storm will move into our area Thursday evening. Before it arrives, we will see rain showers on Thursday. The...
Winter starts with a big chill heading towards Columbus area
Friday: Very early rain to snow, blowing snow, falling temps, very cold, daytime high 4. Happy Winter to everyone, as this is the first evening of winter! We will see clouds increase with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s. Rain showers will start to work up into the area by daybreak on Thursday with scattered morning showers as temps slowly rise back into the 40s by the afternoon.
Winter Storm Warning continues; Expect rain, snow, strong winds, rapidly dropping temperatures
Montgomery, Clark, Darke, and Preble Counties are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. A Winter Storm Warning continues through 5 p.m. Friday for all counties in the Miami Valley plus Wayne and Randolph counties in Indiana. A Wind Chill Watch goes into effect at 1 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m....
Winter storm to bring snow, high wind, frigid air
The storm will have a substantial impact on travel tonight and Friday, and everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for the latest weather updates
Snow Emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?
Auglaize, Montgomery, Mercer, Miami, Greene, Clark, Champaign, Preble, Logan, and Darke Counties are under a LEVEL 2 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level. >> Live Doppler 7 Radar.
Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
Upcoming winter storm expected to disrupt Ohioans’ holiday travel plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The most wonderful time of the year is turning out to be not so wonderful for travelers, due to the upcoming winter storm. AAA is predicting 4.6 million Ohioans will travel in the coming days, around 90 percent of those driving. Officials say Thursday and Friday will be the busiest travel […]
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
What experts say to do to prevent your pipes from freezing during frigid weekend
With single digit temperatures expected over the weekend, plumbing experts say you need to keep your water pipes prepared for the cold weather ahead. What experts say to do to prevent your pipes from …. With single digit temperatures expected over the weekend, plumbing experts say you need to keep...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Winter storm causes strings of crashes along I-70, I-75
MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple reports of crashes and slide-offs continue to impact roads as snow falls across the Miami Valley Friday. Emergency crews have been working overnight to clear roadways in the area. >>Area counties are under Snow Emergencies: What does it mean?. Montgomery County:. At around 7:30 p.m....
