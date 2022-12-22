Read full article on original website
Related
When it comes to the House majority, Democrats have math and legal problems | Opinion
The leader of the Pennsylvania House Democrats recently was sworn-in to office in a secret ceremony as part of an illegal and illegitimate power grab that redefined the term “majority” to claim that a 99-101 minority gives them control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro aiming for reset with Pa.’s GOP legislators
Josh Shapiro is about to inherit a state government so divided that the parties can’t even agree who controls the Pennsylvania House. So as Shapiro, a Democrat, prepares to be sworn in next month as the state’s 48th governor, he’s seeking to mend relations with Republican legislative leaders who were often at odds with outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf.
PennLive.com
What the Jan. 6 report says about Mastriano, Perry and other key Pennsylvania Republicans
PHILADELPHIA — Former President Donald Trump had extensive communications with top Pennsylvania Republicans in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, as part of his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to an 814-page report released late Thursday by a House committee. While the...
PennLive.com
Pa. court ruling might end ex-cop’s 11-year fight of corruption conviction
WILLIAMSPORT – A former Williamsport police lieutenant’s 11-year fight of his corruption conviction might be over. The state Supreme Court last week refused to accept the appeal of Thomas H. Ungard Jr. who contended his speedy trial rights were violated by not being brought to trial within 600 days.
The Republican party has become a joke | PennLive letters
Republicans have ceased to exist as a serious political party. They supported a career criminal as president, sought to suppress voting in virtually every state and have no platform or agenda for the country, including no policy to combat human-caused climate change, which is already impacting most of us right here and now—and is increasingly disrupting people’s daily lives in catastrophic ways.
Pass the Fair Representation Act and Rank Choice legislation | PennLive letters
I appreciate Mark Singel’s recent “As I See It” shout out to voters after the mid-term elections but now is the time for all parties to come to the aid of long suffering American voters. We need to provide our archaic election system with a long overdue infusion of choice, fairness and satisfaction.
