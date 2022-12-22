ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

The Republican party has become a joke | PennLive letters

Republicans have ceased to exist as a serious political party. They supported a career criminal as president, sought to suppress voting in virtually every state and have no platform or agenda for the country, including no policy to combat human-caused climate change, which is already impacting most of us right here and now—and is increasingly disrupting people’s daily lives in catastrophic ways.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy