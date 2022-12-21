Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay
Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
Collider
Is Martin Scorsese's 'Gangs of New York' Based on a True Story?
The romanticization of the past affects most people at varying points. As reported by The Independent, in the 1970s, a much younger Martin Scorsese happened upon a book called The Gangs of New York: An Informal History of the Underworld, written by Herbert Asbury. The book detailed the gangs and political movements in New York City in the 19th century, prior to the dominion of the mafia. Although extensively thought of now as an exaggeration of the events at the time, Asbury's book inspired Scorsese. Scorsese, an Italian-American who grew up in Little Italy, loved his city and its gang history. He was fascinated by the history and description of the old Five Points of New York detailed in the book, which is now home to Chinatown, Columbus Park, and the Manhattan Civic Center. In an old episode of NPR, Scorsese is quoted, explaining in his own words that, "This film sort of represents the foundation upon which all my other movies are based, in a way. It sort of creates a world in which the worlds I depict in Mean Streets and GoodFellas and Raging Bull." It took Scorsese nearly thirty years to make the film, but it was brought to the big screen twenty years ago today.
Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location
Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade, Guilty Plea
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
Monster of 2022: Eric Adams
Nearly one year after Eric Adams was sworn in as New York’s 110th mayor, many of the same questions remain. How does Adams, against a plummeted approval rating and barely alleviated housing affordability crisis, still fit in all that partying? Is he sure about crypto? What’s the deal with those twin dudes?
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
actionnews5.com
Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind
NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try Out
Pizza is a beloved classic meal enjoyed by many, and Yonkers is known for having some of the best pizza around. From traditional Neapolitan-style favorites to crispy crusts with fresh ingredients, here are the three great pizza places in Yonkers you should try out!
NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)
In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
We got your 7 fishes right here in 3 Central NJ locations
When I was growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, Christmas dinner for me always started on Christmas Eve. That's when we would celebrate the "feast of the seven fishes" as Vinnie LaFranca of Tuscany Italian Market explains;. "The feast began in the southern part of Italy," says...
Local lawmakers set to introduce legislation that could change NYC mass transit
The proposal would roll out free bus fares over four years by borough, with the Bronx up first in year one, followed by Brooklyn in year two.
Couples outraged as N.J. wedding venue changes color scheme. ‘Please say this is a joke.’
A popular wedding venue took to social media earlier this month to announce the “exciting news” that it would be remodeling its ballroom. The spacious room at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, which featured a gold and white color scheme, was going to debut in “early 2023″ with black- or dark gray-painted walls and a blue carpet, according to photos posted by the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.
paramuspost.com
BERGEN COUNTY’S WINTER WONDERLAND WELCOMES NEW ICE BUMPER CAR ATTRACTION, BEGINS DAILY OPERATION FOR WINTER BREAK
Paramus, NJ – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of Commissioners, and the Bergen County Parks Department encourage you to skip the bridge and tunnel toll this winter break and bring the family to Van Saun County Park for Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland presented by Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
Lawyer for Bronx Defenders office hit with illegal gun rap during family dispute
A lawyer for the Bronx Defenders office may now be the one in need of legal aid after getting busted with an illegal gun during a dispute outside her home, The Post has learned. Elizabeth Tissot, who joined the public defender agency in October, was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when police went to her Vincent Avenue address after reports of a family rift, sources told The Post. When a man at the scene tipped off cops that Tissot owns an illegal gun, officers seized a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun — and charged her with criminal possession of...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Takes Flight at the Newark International Airport
With some exciting new changes, travelers worldwide can now enjoy a taste of Trenton at the Newark International Airport. As the airport rolls out a variety of new restaurants, installations, and more, several Trentonians have been selected to be a part of the new venture. So now, flyers from near and abroad can get a first-hand glimpse of all the Capital City has to offer.
NYC temps to plummet over holiday weekend: How to keep pipes from freezing, especially if you are going away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City residents brace themselves for a frigid holiday weekend, the last thing homeowners want for Christmas is frozen pipes. Though temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of 52 in the early afternoon, that number will quickly plummet into the low teens by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
aajhslivewire.com
Mama Randazzo’s
Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video). Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello and Jewett Avenue in Jersey City around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
