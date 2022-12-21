The romanticization of the past affects most people at varying points. As reported by The Independent, in the 1970s, a much younger Martin Scorsese happened upon a book called The Gangs of New York: An Informal History of the Underworld, written by Herbert Asbury. The book detailed the gangs and political movements in New York City in the 19th century, prior to the dominion of the mafia. Although extensively thought of now as an exaggeration of the events at the time, Asbury's book inspired Scorsese. Scorsese, an Italian-American who grew up in Little Italy, loved his city and its gang history. He was fascinated by the history and description of the old Five Points of New York detailed in the book, which is now home to Chinatown, Columbus Park, and the Manhattan Civic Center. In an old episode of NPR, Scorsese is quoted, explaining in his own words that, "This film sort of represents the foundation upon which all my other movies are based, in a way. It sort of creates a world in which the worlds I depict in Mean Streets and GoodFellas and Raging Bull." It took Scorsese nearly thirty years to make the film, but it was brought to the big screen twenty years ago today.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO