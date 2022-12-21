ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Twitter execs vowed to ‘hit’ conservative accounts ‘hard’ but were hands-off with pro-Biden tweets

Twitter executives bent over backward to try to suppress tweets from high-profile conservatives leading up to the 2020 election – but found ways to justify keeping up posts from users that espoused liberal political views, the latest “Twitter Files” reveal. In one shocking instance, when workers at the social media giant didn’t have a “firm policy basis” for censoring a pro-Trump tweet from right-wing Hollywood actor James Woods, they vowed to “hit him hard on future [violations],” according to a screenshot of internal communications shared by independent journalist Matt Taibbi. “Twitter is suppressing this tweet by the President. Here’s a screen grab,”...
OHIO STATE
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Engadget

Twitter is reportedly raising Blue subscription's pricing on iOS to $11

When Twitter's Blue subscription comes back, it may cost a lot more than before if you purchase it straight from the app. According to The Information, the company informed some employees that it's going to charge users $11 for Blue subscription if they pay through its iOS application. But if they pay through the web, it will only cost them $7 a month for the service, which includes getting the website's blue verification badge. As the publication notes, the change in pricing likely takes Apple's 30 percent commission for payments made through its system into account.
New York Post

‘Twitter Files’ part 3 details ‘internal debate’ over Trump’s ban after Jan. 6 riot

Twitter executives decided to ban then-President Donald Trump from their social media platform after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol partly over what one executive called the “context” of actions by him and his supporters, the latest report authorized by new company CEO Elon Musk reveals. In a series of tweets Friday evening, independent journalist Matt Taibbi posted redacted messages that he said showed “the internal debate leading to Trump’s ban.” One message said, “we currently analyze tweets and consider them at a tweet-by-tweet basis which does not appropriately take into account the context surrounding.” It continued, “you can use...
petapixel.com

Instagram May Add Microblogging Feature in a Bid to Replace Twitter

After a year of chasing TikTok’s domination in short-form video, Meta is now reportedly considering building its own version of Twitter within its photo-sharing app, Instagram. The New York Times reports that Meta employees met last month to discuss how to build the next Twitter. According to posts of...
itsecuritywire.com

Critical Vulnerabilities Force Twitter Alternative Hive Social Offline

Hive Social, a social media platform, has shut down its servers after security experts found and disclosed serious flaws in its code. Hive Social, which was founded in 2019, is frequently cited as a Twitter substitute. Twitter is currently experiencing its own problems as a result of the resignation of...
The Verge

Twitter advertisers aren’t happy with ads appearing on pages of white nationalists

Ads for around 40 high-profile brands and organizations have been spotted on the Twitter pages of white nationalists, according to a report from The Washington Post. Ads from brands including Amazon, Uber, Snap, and GoDaddy, media companies like USA Today and Morning Brew, and even one government organization, the US Department of Health and Human Services, were seen on the offending Twitter pages.
The Independent

Elton John quits Twitter after misinformation allowed to ‘flourish unchecked’

Sir Elton John has announced he will no longer be using Twitter following a change in its policy which he says “will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked”.The 75-year-old musician’s comments come after new Twitter owner Elon Musk said he is granting an “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.Sir Elton said on Twitter: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy