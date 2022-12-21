Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
Meals on Wheels driver delivers more than meals
CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inside the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Curwensville office, you’ll find workers preparing hundreds of fresh meals for the agency’s Meals on Wheels and More program. The meals are then loaded into vans every Monday through Friday. “Everyone gets a cold pack and everyone gets a […]
aajhslivewire.com
Mama Randazzo’s
Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
A look at what the forecast holds for Centre County through the Christmas weekend
Centre County should prepare for high winds and low temperatures, and even potential power outages.
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Thursday December 22, 2022
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
1 taken to hospital after fire engulfs home in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in the Southmont Borough Tuesday. The fire broke out at the 400 block of Southmont Boulevard close to 5 a.m. Dec. 20, according to Cambria County dispatchers. One person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries […]
Some municipalities in Centre County declare snow emergencies
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Some Centre County municipalities have announced a snow emergency with winter weather hitting the area. State College-area residents were issued an emergency that took effect at 5:30 p.m. People are reminded to clean sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm has stopped, according to a news release […]
Santa Runs canceled, businesses closed as extreme cold, high winds move into Centre County
A wind chill warning is in effect through Saturday evening with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero possible.
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
Centre County home destroyed by fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A house was destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in Walker Township, near the Centre County/Clinton County line. Fire departments were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. to the home near the intersection of routes 64 and 445. Nine companies from Centre and Clinton counties responded. It was reported that one person was […]
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuvers
Witness reference image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Pennsylvania witness at Mineral Point reported watching a bright white, round-shaped object moving under 1,500 feet and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7 p.m. on November 2, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
abc23.com
10th Ave Fatal Accident Update
The identity of the person who died in a crash in Blair County has been revealed. Blair County Coronor Patty Ross says , 22 Year old Collie Brown was driving at a high rate of speed. On the 1100 Block of 10th Avenue In Altoona this morning. When the vehicle...
wtaj.com
Wintry mix Thursday before temperatures plummet for the weekend
(WTAJ) — A wintry mix is moving into central Pennsylvania Thursday followed by quite an arctic blast of temperatures over the weekend. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the 20s. A wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours, we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall.
Onward State
Burglary Reported On University Park Campus
There has been a burglary reported on Penn State’s University Park campus, according to a timely warning sent out by the university Wednesday night. The alleged burglary happened between 11:02 and 11:22 p.m. on Monday, December 19, at the West Campus 2 construction site, according to the email. University Police received word of the incident at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Grinch sidekick charged: Old Lycoming Township Police
Williamsport, Pa. — The second in the pair of the Lycoming County blow mold thieves was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. Lane Sarcinella was charged for stealing more than 60 blow molds at the beginning of December, thanks to the efforts of Old Lycoming and Williamsport Police Offices. Her partner, identified as Christopher Fraunfelter, was charged with the same offenses recently. ...
Claysburg man charged after dogs found chained without food, water
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after state police say they found four dogs in extremely poor health on his property. Troopers were sent to a home along Beaver Dam Road in Kimmel Township on Monday, Oct. 3 to assist Greenfield Township police. After arriving at the […]
Altoona man charged in $7,600 home improvement fraud
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly taking $7,600 from a woman to replace her roof but never doing the job. Altoona police have charged 47-year-old Benjamin Townsend after allegedly taking a $500 cash deposit from an Altoona woman and then cashing a $7,100 check the next morning to replace […]
Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother
A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
Comments / 0