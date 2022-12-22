Wednesday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 46, Cedar Creek 19

Bayonne 64, North Bergen 16

Boonton 37, Mountain Lakes 24

Bordentown 53, Stem Civics 12

Cinnaminson 53, Northern Burlington 13

Clearview Regional 72, Moorestown Friends 10

Colonia 57, Woodstown 48

Dunellen 47, South Amboy 22

Egg Harbor 46, Middle Township 43

Ferris 40, Hoboken 25

Hackettstown 53, North Warren 29

Highland Park 76, Carteret 39

Holy Cross Prep 52, Pennsauken 21

Hopatcong 41, Sussex Tech 19

Hudson Catholic 49, Lincoln 14

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 51, West Orange 42

Irvington 60, Science Park 50

Jefferson 58, High Point 46

Kearny 58, Snyder 20

Linden 48, Brearley 47

Madison 41, Morristown-Beard 32

Mainland Regional 56, Holy Spirit 41

Mendham 54, Roxbury 38

Midland Park 25, Mary Help 23

Montville 57, Morris Hills 33

Morris Catholic 79, Kinnelon 24

Morris Tech 68, Lenape Valley 28

New Egypt 32, Maple Shade 23

Newton 34, Vernon 32

Oak Knoll 52, Cranford 35

Our Lady of Mercy 61, Bridgeton 24

Palmyra 70, Riverside 21

Penns Grove 75, Camden Academy Charter 22

Pequannock 47, Parsippany Hills 24

Piscataway Tech 37, Timothy Christian 35

Somerville 44, American History 12

South River 43, Calvary Christian 29

Sparta 71, Chatham 57

Spotswood 45, Metuchen 42

St. Dominic 64, Dickinson 23

St. Elizabeth 47, Dover 11

Villa Walsh 53, Whippany Park 50

Vineland 43, Millville 19

Wallkill Valley 44, Kittatinny 37

Wardlaw-Hartridge 42, East Brunswick Magnet 26

West Morris 48, Mount Olive 20

Willingboro 49, Florence 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

NJ.com

Moorestown over Gloucester Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Grace Hanuscin scored a game-high 11 points as Moorestown clinched a 32-25 victory over Gloucester Catholic in Moorestown. Analyse Intenzo logged 10 points and six rebounds as Moorestown (4-0) built an early lead in the contest. Julianna DiFebbo and Jahzara Green added seven points each for Gloucester Catholic (2-1), who...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Raritan defeats Matawan

Raritan defeated Matawan 39-13, in Hazlet. Raritan (1-2) picked up its first win of the season over a divisional foe. With the loss, Matawan (0-5) is still looking for its first win of the season. The Rockets and Huskies have another matchup scheduled for Jan. 20. The N.J. High School...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex defeats Iselin Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Hurling scored 16 points to lead Middlesex past Iselin Kennedy 44-33 in Iselin. Middlesex (3-0) took a 10-point lead into halftime before outscoring Iselin Kennedy 23-22 in the second half. Sebastian Cano added 14 points. Apurva Amin led Iselin Kennedy (2-1) with 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington Township defeats Pemberton - Girls basketball recap

Kristina Turner accounted for 26 points for Burlington Township in its 33-30 win over Pemberton in Burlington Township. Burlington Township (1-3) jumped out to a 13-4 at the end of the first quarter before taking a nine-point lead into halftime. Despite a second-half attack from Pemberton (2-2), outscoring Burlington Township 16-10, it was not enough as the Falcons held on for the win.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Marlboro over Manalapan - Girls basketball recap

Amanda Castro scored 17 points as Marlboro defeated Manalapan, 44-39, in Manalapan. Erica DiSimone had 13 points and Lia Villa added eight for Marlboro (2-2), which closed the game on a 10-5 run. Laila Hagan made six 3-pointers for Manalapan (0-3) and finished with a game-high 24 points. The N.J....
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
