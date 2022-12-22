Wednesday's Scores

Kristina Turner accounted for 26 points for Burlington Township in its 33-30 win over Pemberton in Burlington Township. Burlington Township (1-3) jumped out to a 13-4 at the end of the first quarter before taking a nine-point lead into halftime. Despite a second-half attack from Pemberton (2-2), outscoring Burlington Township 16-10, it was not enough as the Falcons held on for the win.

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO