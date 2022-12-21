Read full article on original website
Dan Jordan’s Wild World: Flat Track Roller Derby
What? You’re thinking this series of articles was all about wildlife, not sports? Well, to me, Women’s Flat Track Roller Derby is WILD, so, in my mind, it qualifies for a special edition of Wild World. It’s up to you to determine, once you’ve read this article.
Norma Bartlett, 77, Wellsville
Norma Bartlett, 77, of Hillcrest Drive, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 24, 2022, in her home. She was born in Wellsville on November 16, 1945, the daughter of the late Felix and Marie (Cristini) Biancuzzo. On July 17, 1965, she married her husband of 57 years, James E. Bartlett, who survives.
Ann McCoppin Baldwin, 75, Alfred
Ann McCoppin Baldwin, 75, passed away on Sunday (December 11, 2022) at Maple City Rehabilitation & Nursing Center following a lengthy illness. Ann was born on July 8, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Chester W. and Florence M. (McCoppin) Baldwin. She was a 1965 graduate of Hillsboro High School. Ann received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Wilmington College in Wilmington, Ohio in 1970.
Allegany County first responders are in Erie County, listen to audio
Wellsville, Friendship and Bolivar volunteers deploy with NYS Troopers to the Buffalo area. Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo from National Weather Service. As disaster conditions continue today in Erie County and the Buffalo area from an historic blizzard, volunteers from Allegany County are once again sending help. On Christmas night, crews and equipment from Wellsville and Bolivar fire departed to provide much needed assistance to the Buffalo area to relieve weary first responders there.
Alfred State College looks back at 2022
Read some of the best news from the Pioneers in ’22. As 2022 winds down, Alfred State College (ASC) celebrates the success of the past year. One of the highlights of the year was interactions with alumni and friends of the college. During the past year, several ASC alumni...
Christmas morning fire in Olean displaces four families
At 04:17 on 12/25/2022 The City of Olean Fire department was dispatched to the address of 311 N 6th st for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived on scene and confirmed that there was a working fire in the attic of the 3 story structure. Crews quickly stretched a 1 ¾ hose line to the attic extinguished the fire and contained the damage to the area of origin. 4 families were displaced throughout the weekend but no injuries to the occupants or fire fighters were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
New poll question is from a reader: How often do you utilize the David A. Howe Public Library ?
Thanks Scott M. for the question about the “heart of Wellsville”. You can’t miss it. A massive mansion with the trademark cupola, recently refurbished into its current glorious state as pictured above. The David A. Howe is the library that every librarian dreams of: Huge archives of literature, dedicated children’s “wing,” and programming, galleries, meeting rooms, modern technology, community WIFI, the Nancy Howe Auditorium, two grand terrances, and all operated by an amazing staff and dedicated volunteer board.
