City Responding to Extreme Cold Weather; Citizens Urged to Take Precautions. The City of Lynchburg is responding to the extreme cold front moving through the region. Public Works crews have been applying salt to primary and secondary roadways, bridges and overpasses prior to freezing conditions developing, in an effort to aide in drying of pavement surfaces. As temperatures continue to drop significantly any remaining moisture on roadways will freeze, making driving conditions hazardous. Crews will switch to abrasives to provide traction for emergency vehicles.

1 DAY AGO