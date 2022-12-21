Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Big third quarter from Dunbar gets Wellsville back on winning ways over Fillmore
FILLMORE — The amount of motivation that both teams in Thursday night’s 2022 finale in Fillmore held, was through the roof. For the host Eagles, after a tough double-digit defeat to the hands of Wellsville in the Championship game of the IAABO Tournament earlier this month, their final home game of the calendar season presented them with a chance to wipe the slate clean going into the Christmas/New Year’s break.
wellsvillesun.com
Exciting battle between Friendship/Scio and Andover/Whitesville (story and photo gallery of JV and varsity games)
SCIO — Lightning struck quickly for Friendship/Scio on Thursday, when they saw Ethan Davenport and Brenden Loucks dominate the hardwood early with a wide range of attack from inside and out. As for their opposition, it also saw Andover/Whitesville respond in a very similar fashion — with CJ Estep...
wellsvillesun.com
Amy Kay Palmer, Wellsville
Amy Kay Palmer died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, NY. She was born July 23, 1942 in Cuba, N.Y., the daughter of the late Jay S. and Dorothy (Allen) Schwab. She was raised in Friendship, graduated from Friendship Central School in 1960, and went on to attend Arnot Ogden School of Nursing in Elmira, earning a NY State Registered Professional Nursing License in 1963. She married Jon C. Palmer on Aug. 31, 1963 in Friendship, N.Y. while he was serving in the Air Force. When they returned to the area, they settled at a farmstead on Hanover Hill in Wellsville, where they raised their family.
wesb.com
Olean “Porch Pirates” Continue Their Spree
Olean residents are being reminded to watch out for the thieves police have nicknamed the “Porch Pirates.”. In a release, the Olean Police say they continue to get daily complaints about people stealing packages, flags, and holiday and Buffalo Bills decorations. The thieves appear to be using infant strollers to move stolen property both day and night.
Kucko’s Camera: 3,500 acre farm in Wyoming County
WARSAW, N.Y. — Today, John Kucko got a ride from the owner of a 3,500-acre farm in Wyoming County. Take a look at what he saw!
Erie County Executive says if you drive under a travel ban, you will be ticketed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel ban is in place for all of Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties. There's also travel advisories for Wyoming and Chautauqua counties. The New York State traffic cameras showed just how bad conditions have been throughout the day. At times, they're completely covered by...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Patrick Adams
Patrick Adams is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Adams has violated his probation. Adams was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Adams is is 38 years old. Adams brown hair and eyes. Adams is 6’4″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. The last known...
wellsvillesun.com
Stockings for our troops until December 31
Post 702 American Legion and Olney-Foust Funeral Home working together. Post 702 Wellsville American Legion family is supporting Olney-Foust Funeral Home’s program to send full stockings to our troops. It works like this: Stop by, grab an empty stocking. Do some shopping and then return the stocking. Post 702 also has stockings to support Olney-Foust program that you may pick up, fill and return. We will see that all filled stockings are given to Olney-Foust who will then take care of the rest!!
wellsvillesun.com
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Happy New Year from everyone at Giant Food Mart
Giant will close at 6pm Christmas Eve and be Closed Christmas Day. The Kusmierski family is grateful for the first holiday season in Allegany County. It has been a wild year for Giant Food Mart in Wellsville and Cuba. An unexpected sale of the business in the early part of 2022 was big news in Allegany County. The owners of a well-known Buffalo area “Market on the Square” stores have been busy improving both Giant locations and becoming members of both communities.
wesb.com
Tractor Trailer Crash on 417
A tractor trailer accident has closed part of Route 417 in Cattaraugus County. According to reports, a tractor trailer struck a guardrail near the intersection with Kill Buck Road shortly after 5 AM this morning. The driver was taken to Olean General Hospital for unspecified reasons; no other injuries have been reported.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Lifts Travel Advisory
UPDATE 12/24: Steuben County has lifted the travel advisory, effective 11AM on Saturday, December 24th. However, people are still advised to use extreme caution when traveling, due to high winds and blowing snow. County officials say utility crews are working to restore areas without power, but the weather is hampering...
wellsvillesun.com
Happy Holidays from the crew at LaForge Disposal Service
Pickup service will not be impacted by the holiday weekend. LaForge provides household garbage service in Allegany County New York and Potter County Pennsylvania. They specialize in commercial dumpster service and “roll off” containers for larger scale needs. Call for a quote,585 593 7122 or connect with them online with questions:
Three arrested in Painted Post police raid
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people from Steuben County have been arrested following a months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics happening in Painted Post. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 53, of Painted Post, Tonia L. Irish, 49, of Corning, and David E. Wilkins, 36, of Corning, were arrested […]
wellsvillesun.com
Pennsylvania man jailed, faces 69 criminal counts in Potter County
Pennsylvania State Police say on Thursday they arrested Howard Justin Foulkrod, 47, of Sabinsville following an incident in Hector Township (Potter County). He was charged by Troopers with 69 counts of prohibited possession of a firearm. He was arraigned at 4 p.m. Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Kalacinski and remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is set for January 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. According to court records, Foulkrod has been arrested nine other times in Potter and Tioga counties.
NewsChannel 36
Local animal shelter needs your help
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Nearly 80 cats and over a dozen dogs at the Humane Society of Schuyler County are looking for their forever home. Shelter officials want to remind people if they're looking to adopt - pets are more than just a Christmas gift - they're a commitment.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney Reports
The “DA” is prosecuting a home invasion and child exploitation. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor):. Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor) Proceedings: Roy W. Austin was arraigned on an indictment in Allegany County Court. It is alleged the defendant broke into a home and injured the homeowner during a physical struggle. He is due back in court February 24, 2023 for argument of motions and was sent back to the Allegany County jail pending prosecution.
Comments / 0