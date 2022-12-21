Amy Kay Palmer died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, NY. She was born July 23, 1942 in Cuba, N.Y., the daughter of the late Jay S. and Dorothy (Allen) Schwab. She was raised in Friendship, graduated from Friendship Central School in 1960, and went on to attend Arnot Ogden School of Nursing in Elmira, earning a NY State Registered Professional Nursing License in 1963. She married Jon C. Palmer on Aug. 31, 1963 in Friendship, N.Y. while he was serving in the Air Force. When they returned to the area, they settled at a farmstead on Hanover Hill in Wellsville, where they raised their family.

