Flight cancellations, delays leave some San Diego travelers concerned
On one of the busiest travels days of the holiday season, some flights at San Diego International Airport were canceled or delayed due to a powerful storm that is impacting most of the country.
sandiegomagazine.com
SDM's 20 Best New Restaurants in San Diego, 2022
From the bull market on hot pots, to futuristic space tiki bars on acid, to the return of an iconic San Diego chef, to Japanese-inspired listening bars, even a little fish shop from a fifth generation local fisherman who hit rock bottom and turned his life around to become one of the world’s foremost experts in sustainable seafood…
King tides return to San Diego for the holidays | When you can see the tides
SAN DIEGO — Some of the highest and lowest tides of the year, known as the king tides, are returning for the holiday weekend. The extreme high tide will happen Friday at around 8 a.m. The extreme low tide will happen Friday at around 3:30 p.m. "I'm a transplant...
SFGate
10 Things You Have to See and Do When Living in San Diego
There’s something you need to know about San Diego: Visit and you’ll want to move; move and you’ll never want to leave. It’s a tough choice to make, but we think it’s worth it for the endless 75 degree and sunny days. Between the beautiful weather, beaches, and people you’ll encounter, these activities and places will show you why the west coast really is the best coast.
New Unnamed Seafood Restaurant Joining Oceanside Pier
Jessica and Davin Waite to Introduce a Fourth Restaurant Concept
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Julian, California
The town of Julian is located in San Diego County, California. Julian presents visitors with numerous opportunities to enjoy scenic, natural surroundings. The looming San Diego skyline can be seen from many points in the small town, and this gorgeous view is only one of many reasons to venture here. With year-round sunshine, nearby trails, and friendly locals, there’s no shortage of reasons to visit.
Some San Diego restaurants offering Christmas dinner deals
With inflation making the cost of Christmas dinner more expensive this year, some San Diego restaurants are offering Christmas specials that may even be cheaper than cooking at home.
Chick and Hawk Team Share Update On Restaurant, Announce Pop-Up
Chef Andrew Bachelier Announces Holiday Pop-Up Schedule and Cafe
PokiTomik Adding First San Diego County Location
Family, Firefighter & Veteran-Owned Restaurant Joins Vista
tourcounsel.com
Las Americas Premium Outlet | Outlet mall in San Diego, California
Las Americas Premium Outlet is one of the favorite destinations for Mexicans to buy cheap in the USA due to its good prices and its proximity to the border with Tijuana. As in most of the outlets in the United States, its design is outdoors, but with the good weather that prevails all year in San Diego, you will not have a problem for that. You will find the best fashion stores in this outlet in San Diego, for example The North Face, Victoria's Secret, Adidas, Michael Kors or even the Disney Outlet. If you get hungry they have a fast food area as well as IHOP and McDonald's restaurants at the entrance. And it's not just those stores, since very close you can find a Ross, one of the stores with the best discounts on clothing in the United States, plus TJ Maxx.
Eater
The Owners of Oceanside’s Wrench & Rodent Are Opening a Pierside Seafood Spot
The community leaders who have contributed mightily to Oceanside’s food renaissance, starting with their standout sushi bar Wrench & Rodent, will be a part of the next chapter for one of the neighborhood’s iconic landmarks. Built in the late 1880s, the Oceanside Pier will now be home to the fourth venture in the area for husband and wife team Jessica and Davin Waite, who also run the Plot, a vegan restaurant and cocktail bar, along with fish taco and poke shop, Shootz Fish x Beer. The couple is planning to take over an existing, standalone kiosk structure for a still-unnamed casual seafood stall scheduled to open by Spring 2023.
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: Dec. 22-25
December 22-23 Golden State Ballet: The Nutcracker. San Diego’s premiere ballet company, Golden State Ballet, will tell the story of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as the company dancers to a live rendition of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed by the San Diego Symphony. Children must be at least 3-years-old to attend Thursday (7:30 p.m.) or Friday’s (5:30 p.m.) performance at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Tickets can be found here. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown.
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
northcountydailystar.com
Celebrate The Holidays With Local Tamales
It wouldn’t be the holidays without the aroma of handmade tamales in the air at the State Street Farmers Market in downtown Carlsbad. A delightful Mexican family tradition, pork, beef, chicken, cheese and chile, and even sweet dessert tamales are enjoyed by all, year-round, but never so loved as during the holidays.
wasteadvantagemag.com
San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings
The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
King Tides cause minor flooding at local beaches
King Tides caused minor flooding at some San Diego area beaches on Friday.
Holiday Bowl Announces Event Schedule for San Diego’s Biggest Holiday Party
In addition to the game on December 28, the Holiday Bowl will host a series of events, including a FREE Bowl Bash and Parade.
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
kusi.com
KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
Teen’s car partially submerged by King Tide; man helps tow to dry land
It was a rude and wet awakening for one teenager on Fiesta Island Friday morning.
