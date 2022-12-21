As the temperature drops, the price tag for people's heating bill goes up, but it's not just increased use that's affecting prices right now.Xcel Energy introduced gas rate hikes weeks ago, and those changes are hitting some Coloradans' wallets hard during the holidays. Now, the company is asking for an increase in electric rates as well to strengthen the grid and continue the move away from fossil fuels. Some opponents, who have flooded the emails and voicemails of decision-makers recently, believe the proposed increases are an example of a monopoly passing costs off onto its customers. "We're being squeezed," said Cathy...

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO