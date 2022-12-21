ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Colorado to Check Out

Charming downtown chalets, snow laden slopes, luxurious resorts and endless outdoor recreation draw visitors year round to small towns in Colorado!. Each with its own unique energy and lifestyle, sometimes the biggest fun can be had in the smallest of places!. More than just a ski destination, the state offers...
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
CBS Denver

Xcel Energy proposes another gas rate hike as temperatures drop

As the temperature drops, the price tag for people's heating bill goes up, but it's not just increased use that's affecting prices right now.Xcel Energy introduced gas rate hikes weeks ago, and those changes are hitting some Coloradans' wallets hard during the holidays.  Now, the company is asking for an increase in electric rates as well to strengthen the grid and continue the move away from fossil fuels. Some opponents, who have flooded the emails and voicemails of decision-makers recently, believe the proposed increases are an example of a monopoly passing costs off onto its customers.  "We're being squeezed," said Cathy...
denverite.com

The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.

In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
KKTV

80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.
nbc11news.com

House passes spending bill, but what’s in it for Colorado?

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The House approved a densely packed $1.7 trillion funding package Friday, clearing the way to President Joe Biden’s desk. The bill ended up more than 4 thousand pages long, including (but not limited to) more money for Ukraine, an election law overhaul, and $200 million for Colorado.
Aspen Times

Best: Renewables move forward in Colorado; in Wyoming, not so fast

Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
OutThere Colorado

Sunshine closes heavily trafficked stretch of road in Colorado

Everyone seems to love sunshine – until it's so blinding that it makes driving dangerous. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, an intense sun glare shut down eastbound I-70 between Exit 243 at Hidden Valley and US 6 (Exit 248), with the problem presumably being at Floyd Hill – found between these two mile markers and a place where sun glare issues are common.
KDVR.com

Extreme cold causes diesel fuel to gel in trucks

Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Weekend warm...
kunc.org

Number of Indian boarding schools in Colorado grows as researchers continue investigation

Colorado was home to roughly 10 schools that assimilated Native students during the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to a new report by History Colorado. The U.S. government established the schools to forcibly dismantle the cultural identities of young Native Americans. A Department of Interior investigation released earlier this year identified five schools in Colorado. Nationwide, there were more than 400 across 37 states.
