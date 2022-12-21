Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Colorado to Check Out
Charming downtown chalets, snow laden slopes, luxurious resorts and endless outdoor recreation draw visitors year round to small towns in Colorado!. Each with its own unique energy and lifestyle, sometimes the biggest fun can be had in the smallest of places!. More than just a ski destination, the state offers...
Is It Illegal in Colorado to Not Use Your Turn Signals in Roundabouts?
Though we all hear the statistics about how roundabouts increase traffic flow and reduce accidents, it seems we cannot agree on how to use them. Especially when it comes to exiting them. They're better that 4-way stops, that for certain. How much time have we all wasted waiting to see...
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Xcel Energy proposes another gas rate hike as temperatures drop
As the temperature drops, the price tag for people's heating bill goes up, but it's not just increased use that's affecting prices right now.Xcel Energy introduced gas rate hikes weeks ago, and those changes are hitting some Coloradans' wallets hard during the holidays. Now, the company is asking for an increase in electric rates as well to strengthen the grid and continue the move away from fossil fuels. Some opponents, who have flooded the emails and voicemails of decision-makers recently, believe the proposed increases are an example of a monopoly passing costs off onto its customers. "We're being squeezed," said Cathy...
denverite.com
The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.
In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
KKTV
80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC
BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.
Arctic blast gels diesel, stalls semis on Colorado highways
Some trucks couldn't make it up the hill to the Eisenhower Tunnel, forcing the interstate to shut down. Other trucks broke down because of diesel gelling.
nbc11news.com
House passes spending bill, but what’s in it for Colorado?
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The House approved a densely packed $1.7 trillion funding package Friday, clearing the way to President Joe Biden’s desk. The bill ended up more than 4 thousand pages long, including (but not limited to) more money for Ukraine, an election law overhaul, and $200 million for Colorado.
Aspen Times
Best: Renewables move forward in Colorado; in Wyoming, not so fast
Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
Polis announces 2022 clemency, pardons state trooper
Gov. Jared Polis announced clemency for 24 people on Thursday, including a state trooper charged after he pointed a gun at a woman driver.
Colorado Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
Sunshine closes heavily trafficked stretch of road in Colorado
Everyone seems to love sunshine – until it's so blinding that it makes driving dangerous. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, an intense sun glare shut down eastbound I-70 between Exit 243 at Hidden Valley and US 6 (Exit 248), with the problem presumably being at Floyd Hill – found between these two mile markers and a place where sun glare issues are common.
KRDO
Heads Up: Look at roads conditions and closures across Southern Colorado this winter storm
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Thursday's winter storm is affecting roads across Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there are multiple safety closures in place due to adverse driving conditions and low visibility due to blowing snow in Northern Colorado. The Grand County Sheriff's Office shared images of what Highway...
Before and After: Two-Ton Clean Up of Illegal Mesa County Camps
There has been a remarkable transformation down by the Colorado River in Mesa County. A few weeks ago we passed along some photos of illegal camps near the Colorado River between 32 ½ Road and C ½ Road. The pictures looked like a homeless camp, though we don't know how many people were camped there.
Think you've seen a wolf in Colorado? It was probably another predator
Wolf sightings and the spotting of wolf tracks have become more common in Colorado in recent years, since a small pack traveled into the state from Wyoming in 2020. The pack were the first known wolves to call Colorado home since the species was eradicated in the 1940s. That being...
KDVR.com
Extreme cold causes diesel fuel to gel in trucks
Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Weekend warm...
kunc.org
Number of Indian boarding schools in Colorado grows as researchers continue investigation
Colorado was home to roughly 10 schools that assimilated Native students during the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to a new report by History Colorado. The U.S. government established the schools to forcibly dismantle the cultural identities of young Native Americans. A Department of Interior investigation released earlier this year identified five schools in Colorado. Nationwide, there were more than 400 across 37 states.
CDOT implements Traction Law due to extreme cold, slick road conditions
The Colorado Department of Transportation on Thursday reported multiple crashes on roadways across the state due to subzero temperatures, extreme wind chill values and below-average visibility. According to CDOT officials, many of these crashes could be avoided if motorists paid more attention to their vehicles before hitting the road. “Driving...
Comments / 0