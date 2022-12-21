Read full article on original website
Related
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Olive Garden manager fired after demanding staff show her their dead pets if they want a sick day for it
Olive Garden fired the manager who claimed she'd never taken a day off in 11 years. One Olive Garden manager’s extreme approach to employee time-off has backfired spectacularly. The unnamed individual emailed a rant to employees at her Overland Park restaurant in Kansas over the “staggering rate” at which...
You'll Never Guess Which Grocery Store Is Most Popular Among Millennials
The most popular grocery store among millennials probably isn't the store you'd think.
McDonald’s wants to give you and your friends free food for life if you would use its mobile app
Alternatively, how does a 50-cent double cheeseburger sound?
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Thrillist
Grab a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Because the Day of Dozens is Back
Every year on December 12, Krispy Kreme celebrates a holiday of its own invention. The offer can land you a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just a dollar. A made-up holiday is as good of an excuse as any for a deal. At a minimum, there have been thinner excuses from chains to run a promotion.
Pizza Hut Manager Explains the Difference Between Ordering In-Store and Online After Customer Complaint, Sparking Debate
A Pizza Hut manager has sparked debate over online ordering. The U.S. is seeing a rise in online ordering, with fast food app downloads up 27.5% compared to last year. But some people still like to order in the stores and others say it saves them money if they do so.
McDonald's unveils a Texas test restaurant with drive-thru food conveyor belt
McDonald's on Thursday unveiled a test restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on on-the-go and delivery orders that includes a drive-thru food conveyor belt.
Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order
A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.
Chick-fil-A Just Entered A New Area of Business for the First Time Ever
The brand's latest retail endeavor is a nod to its cult-like following among customers.
We’re a Family of 3 in Georgia and Shop Mostly at Kroger — We Spent $127 on a Week’s Worth of Groceries
Number of people your household: Three; my husband, our 4-year-old daughter, and me. Occupation: I work in organizational psychology and my husband is in finance. Where you shopped: Kroger, Target, and a local farmers market. Weekly food budget: $120. Amount spent: $127.70. Where did you shop?. I shopped at Kroger,...
Bacon Prices Through the Years
Much like other breakfast staples like eggs and cereal, bacon has not been immune to the soaring cost of inflation this year. According to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and...
McDonald’s Wants People to Eat Faster
McDonald’s has a new plan for drive-thru customers to grab its food even faster.
ConsumerAffairs
Restaurants might start charging you more for the lettuce on your sandwich
The fast food industry has another shortage but it's not something most American fast-food devotees have encountered before – lettuce. What began with pandemic-led supply chain issues, lettuce production was recently dampened by a warm front and widespread crop disease in California’s Salinas Valley – the “Salad Bowl of the World.” Close to 40% of the recent lettuce crop was wiped out, pushing the price of the leafy green up nearly 20% higher than it was a year ago.
7 Reasons You Should Buy Groceries in Person
Before the pandemic, most people didn't buy their groceries online or through food delivery services like InstaCart and AmazonFresh. That rapidly changed once people began avoiding stores to limit...
Holy Swiss Rolls! Is Little Debbie Going Out of Business?
Ever since I was a kid, I have been a fan of Little Debbie snack cakes. Swiss Rolls... Oatmeal Cream Pies... Zebra Cakes... and my personal favorite, and what I affectionately call "E cakes," the chocolate cupcakes - the icing on top looks like cursive Es. Is This Goodbye?. Rumors...
CNET
Advent Calendars Recalled Due to Salmonella-Tainted Chocolate
Lidl US is recalling some of its 2022 chocolate advent calendars because of possible salmonella contamination. The 8.4-ounce Favorina-branded advent calendars (premium chocolate with a creamy filling) were sold at the grocery stores between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5. They have a "best if used by" year of 2023 and feature the barcode number 4056489516965.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Wingstop: BOGO free chicken sandwich on Uber Eats
From December 6th to 19th, 2022, Wingstop is offering a Buy-one-get-one-free deal on chicken sandwiches. The deal is valid only on Uber Eats orders. Choose from a number of flavors, including the brand-new Carolina Gold BBQ. The two sandwiches can feature different flavors. Deals offered by national chains are usually...
Pinterest Just Announced Its 2023 Food And Drink Trend Predictions
2022 is nearly over, and with the new year comes new food trends. Back in October, Whole Foods put out a press release considering what the top food trends of 2023 could be, based on the predictions of a board of foodie professionals who work for the company. While some of the findings sound familiar — think: vegan mac and cheese, pasta alternatives made from produce, dates in everything, and avocado oil — there are perhaps others you hadn't thought about eating before. These might include yaupon (a caffeinated holly plant often brewed into tea) and kelp (yup, the seaweed you can put in everything from chips to plant-based broths).
Comments / 0