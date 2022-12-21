2022 is nearly over, and with the new year comes new food trends. Back in October, Whole Foods put out a press release considering what the top food trends of 2023 could be, based on the predictions of a board of foodie professionals who work for the company. While some of the findings sound familiar — think: vegan mac and cheese, pasta alternatives made from produce, dates in everything, and avocado oil — there are perhaps others you hadn't thought about eating before. These might include yaupon (a caffeinated holly plant often brewed into tea) and kelp (yup, the seaweed you can put in everything from chips to plant-based broths).

17 DAYS AGO