Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Thrillist

Grab a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Because the Day of Dozens is Back

Every year on December 12, Krispy Kreme celebrates a holiday of its own invention. The offer can land you a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just a dollar. A made-up holiday is as good of an excuse as any for a deal. At a minimum, there have been thinner excuses from chains to run a promotion.
GOBankingRates

Bacon Prices Through the Years

Much like other breakfast staples like eggs and cereal, bacon has not been immune to the soaring cost of inflation this year. According to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and...
ConsumerAffairs

Restaurants might start charging you more for the lettuce on your sandwich

The fast food industry has another shortage but it's not something most American fast-food devotees have encountered before – lettuce. What began with pandemic-led supply chain issues, lettuce production was recently dampened by a warm front and widespread crop disease in California’s Salinas Valley – the “Salad Bowl of the World.” Close to 40% of the recent lettuce crop was wiped out, pushing the price of the leafy green up nearly 20% higher than it was a year ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KISS 106

Holy Swiss Rolls! Is Little Debbie Going Out of Business?

Ever since I was a kid, I have been a fan of Little Debbie snack cakes. Swiss Rolls... Oatmeal Cream Pies... Zebra Cakes... and my personal favorite, and what I affectionately call "E cakes," the chocolate cupcakes - the icing on top looks like cursive Es. Is This Goodbye?. Rumors...
ARIZONA STATE
CNET

Advent Calendars Recalled Due to Salmonella-Tainted Chocolate

Lidl US is recalling some of its 2022 chocolate advent calendars because of possible salmonella contamination. The 8.4-ounce Favorina-branded advent calendars (premium chocolate with a creamy filling) were sold at the grocery stores between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5. They have a "best if used by" year of 2023 and feature the barcode number 4056489516965.
charlotteonthecheap.com

Wingstop: BOGO free chicken sandwich on Uber Eats

From December 6th to 19th, 2022, Wingstop is offering a Buy-one-get-one-free deal on chicken sandwiches. The deal is valid only on Uber Eats orders. Choose from a number of flavors, including the brand-new Carolina Gold BBQ. The two sandwiches can feature different flavors. Deals offered by national chains are usually...
Mashed

Pinterest Just Announced Its 2023 Food And Drink Trend Predictions

2022 is nearly over, and with the new year comes new food trends. Back in October, Whole Foods put out a press release considering what the top food trends of 2023 could be, based on the predictions of a board of foodie professionals who work for the company. While some of the findings sound familiar — think: vegan mac and cheese, pasta alternatives made from produce, dates in everything, and avocado oil — there are perhaps others you hadn't thought about eating before. These might include yaupon (a caffeinated holly plant often brewed into tea) and kelp (yup, the seaweed you can put in everything from chips to plant-based broths).

