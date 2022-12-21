Read full article on original website
Maryland Natural Resources Police Report — Summer-Fall
The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) this summer and fall issued citations for various violations of Maryland conservation laws including blue crab poaching, oyster harvesting violations, false deer harvest reports, hunting without permission, and others. A commercial inspection of a Worcester County aquaculture company in July resulted in multiple citations....
Maryland First Day Hikes to Welcome 2023
Ranger-led and Self-guided Hikes Available Across Maryland. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites all Marylanders to take a First Day Hike —Maryland’s annual tradition for a fun, healthy way to welcome the New Year. Maryland State Parks will be offering First Weekend hike opportunities across the...
Maryland Deer Harvest Up 10% in 2022 Firearm Season
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters harvested 29,124 deer during the two-week firearms season from Nov. 26 through Dec. 10. The firearms season harvest was 10% higher than last year’s official count of 26,584. “The firearm season remains our most popular hunting season,” Wildlife and Heritage...
Nominations Accepted for 2023 Sport Fisheries Achievement Award
Recognition for Conservation, Education, and Sportsmanship. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission are seeking nominations for the annual Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award, a celebration of conservation, education, and sportsmanship. This prestigious honor recognizes an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland.
