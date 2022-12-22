Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management’s schedule for the Christmas holiday

Read full article on original website
secretmiami.com
The City Of Homestead Will Offer Free Rides To National Parks On Its Trolley Service Starting Today
The holidays are all about spending time with family, and what better way to spend the special season with your loved ones than to visit a National Park for free?. The City of Homestead, designated as the “Gateway To Biscayne and Everglades National Parks,” is offering a special holiday trolley service every day from December 26 through December 31. Riders get to enjoy free transportation, a guided tour and free admission to Everglades and Biscayne National Parks with an additional stop at Homestead Bayfront Park.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade County Mayor delivered a Christmas miracle lucky homeowner
One lucky Miami-Dade County homeowner received Christmas cheer in the form of a $50,000 check for home renovations. The winner, Darryl Williams, was selected through a Christmas in July promotion earlier this year, spearheaded by Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services Department’s (CAHSD) Energy, Facilities and Transportation Division in partnership with HOT105-FM.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
BSO and its community partners distribute blankets and cold-weather gear to those in need
In anticipation of the upcoming forecasted cold snap, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homeless Outreach Team, in alliance with Broward County’s Homeless Initiative Partnership (HIP) and the Multi-Agency Homeless Taskforce (MAHT), have joined forces to provide warmth to those individuals experiencing homelessness. Beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, thru Sunday, Dec....
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up on Christmas Day as cold snap brings on falling iguanas
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent residents and visitors from going out to enjoy a brisk and overcast Christmas Day. The holiday spirit was in full effect along Ocean Drive on South Beach, Sunday afternoon. “Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad,” said Denise, who was...
luxury-houses.net
An Elegant Villa in Miami Beach Featuring an Overflowing Perimeter Pool and Bar with A Floating Fireplace is Asking $31.5 Million
3541 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 3541 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is an elegant home with travertine flooring, oak walls, and stones. This newly built structure was designed as a modern redux with an unprecedented level of luxury. This Home in Miami Beach offers 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 12,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3541 Flamingo Drive, please contact Oren Alexander (Phone: 954-774-3699) & Isaac Lustgarten (Phone: 305-450-8045) at Official for full support and perfect service.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works holiday transit schedule
With the holidays fast approaching, the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) wants to ensure that riders and the community-at-large are aware of its schedule of services. On Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25, Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a regular weekend schedule. On Monday, December...
Click10.com
Drivers being towed from Miami-Dade fast food lot at rapid pace, critics blame lack of signage
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Numerous drivers have had their cars towed from a southwest Miami-Dade County parking lot despite there being no signs that say they can’t park there. Those drivers are pointing the finger at one specific business. Car after car getting towed from the spaces at...
fortlauderdale.gov
Las Olas Boulevard Gravity Sewer Main Repair in Downtown Fort Lauderdale & Beverly Heights
The City of Fort Lauderdale and Southern Underground Industries will be repairing a gravity sewer main and manhole in front of 501 E Las Olas Boulevard overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, through Friday, January 6, 2023. This underground utility work must be completed before this portion of Las Olas Boulevard is resurfaced in order to avoid disturbing the new asphalt in the area.
pethelpful.com
High School Students Set Up Adoption Event for Rescue Dogs and No One Shows Up
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @RescuewithMe recently posted a truly heartbreaking video of an adoption even that took place in Miami, Florida. Where no one showed up. Rescue With Me had said they were prepared to be disappointed, but no one thought to prepare the high school students from Felix Varela High School who had spent two months training the dogs.
WSVN-TV
City of Miami firefighter injured after responding to blaze in two-story home
MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Northeast Miami before the incident took a turn. Just after 5 a.m., crews arrived to heavy smoke and a blaze at an abandoned two-story home located on Southeast Third Avenue and 55th Street, Monday. The City of Miami Fire Rescue...
WSVN-TV
Shoppers flock to South Florida malls on Christmas Eve to buy last-minute gifts
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Hours before the stroke of midnight, South Florida malls saw a Christmas rush. Last-minute shoppers on Saturday hit the stores at Aventura Mall to secure those last stocking stuffers and gifts to put under their trees. “I’m Christmas shopping for my family. I’m disguising [my...
Delays, cancelations persist at South Florida airports due to winter storm
MIAMI - A major winter storm has led to thousands of flight disruptions nationwide. As of 8 a.m. Monday, 68 flights were delayed and 26 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International there were 105 delayed flights and 48 cancelations. South Florida's airports were spared the worst when it came to delays and cancelations. Nationwide, more than 1,540 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 8 a.m. Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, while 1,680 flights had been delayed. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the busiest days...
luxury-houses.net
$225,000 A Month to Experience Ocean Front Living at Its Finest in This Exceptional Estate with over 15,000 SF Living Space in Golden Beach, Florida
317 Ocean Boulevard Home in Golden Beach, Florida for Sale. 317 Ocean Boulevard, Golden Beach, Florida is an exceptional ocean front estate with luxurious amenities including formal dining room with maple paneling, movie theater, elevator, help quarters, finished basement, gym, and 2 large storage rooms. This Home in Golden Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 15,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 317 Ocean Boulevard, please contact Diane Lieberman (Phone: 305-788-5030) & Jill Meyerson Barzilay (Phone: 305-205-9133) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NewPelican
“I want to build the strongest house there ever was”: New house in Pompano made from shipping containers
Pompano Beach – Standing proudly inside the house he built, Jim Wolff feels a bit like a new father. “I’m so proud of it. I feel like I’ve got a new baby.”. The CEO of Ironclad Steel Structures, Inc., Wolff’s house is a prototype for a new type of home.
WSVN-TV
Miramar Police officers deliver toys to patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Call these first responders Santa’s helpers. Miramar Police officers delivered toys to children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Saturday morning. The officers were inspired by the daughter of one of their own, who bravely battled cancer before losing her life. Every year, the officers...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 2 stable following multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash killed one person and sent a child and teenager to the hospital. It happened in Miami Dade at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 156th Street, Sunday. Police said a black Hyundai hit a black Pontiac while making an illegal turn. A man...
WSVN-TV
Grand opening held for new Brightline station in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Train passengers were ready to ride, as Brightline opened its newest station in Aventura. Saturday’s big opening was held following a brief delay due to construction inspections. The station, located at 19796 West Dixie Highway, provides 240 parking spaces, as well as complimentary shuttles...
Despite cold, several South Florida families celebrated Noche Buena
MIAMI -- For many Hispanic families, Noche Buena is the biggest celebration of the year. The Perdomo-Orzoco family hosted dozens of family members in their Hialeah home while observing the annual night-before-Christmas celebration. "Its perfect translation is 'good night', so it's a good night that you have with your family — Noche Buena," said Jessica Orozco."It's a tradition, a Hispanic tradition," said Manuel Perdomo."The night before Christmas we all celebrate, we eat together, we celebrate together and sometimes we open presents the night before." There was no shortage of food at the celebration as guests enjoyed a table full of Cuban delicacies."We...
WSVN-TV
Woman returns full-size reindeer stolen from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday display at a Fort Lauderdale hotel lobby is once again complete, weeks after a woman was caught on surveillance video walking out of a hotel lobby, and it turns out a 7News viewer played a part in the change of heart. Thursday morning,...
BSO doggie shelter aims to find homes for lost canines
Deerfield Beach – We’re making no bones about it: This is a feel-good story for the holidays. A shed at the Broward Sheriff’s (BSO) District 10 station here has been converted into a kennel for strayed or neglected dogs. And in keeping with the season, the men and women who work there have festooned it with tinsel and holly. Students from Heritage Academy in Plantation decorated a Christmas tree with pet-friendly ornaments and seasonal sayings with canine messages hung nearby.
