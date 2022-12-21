Read full article on original website
Related
Report to Wyoming: Marijuana Advocates Push for 2024 Initiatives
In a recent episode of Report to Wyoming, I sit down with Sam Watt and Marcus Jones to discuss all-things cannabis, including the petitions they are trying to get signed that would decriminalize marijuana and legalize medical marijuana in Wyoming. We also talk about what is currently legal in the...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish to hold public meeting on Chapter 10
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding a public meeting to gather input on proposed changes to Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-blooded Wildlife. Game and Fish is proposing a change to Chapter 10, Section 26, to address the expansion...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming
Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Casper
You are finding for the best quality hospital sort list in the Casper locality area, right? You are going to get a hospital sort list details in Casper. Also, a direction link from your home, with details directions, Support Number, Website Link details, avg regular users reviews, has been mentioned Our team has collected this details from these hospital ‘, official page.
newslj.com
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
oilcity.news
State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state’s population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
oilcity.news
Flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Wyoming volunteer firefighter
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Friday, Dec. 23 in honor and memory of Bruce Lang, a volunteer firefighter and Training Officer with the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department. Lang died Thursday...
CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt area
This marks the fifth elk hunt area where CWD has been detected this year. The post CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt area appeared first on Local News 8.
Sheridan Media
Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Calls Snowstorm Unprecedented: 787 Calls, 196 Motorist Assists, 104 Crashes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wednesday was a historic day for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and a day Lt. Kyle McKay said was like no other he’s experienced during his more than 20-year career working for the agency. It’s a day he said he will...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rough Week For Wyoming Livestock, But Nothing Like The ‘Big Die-Up’ Of 1886-87
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jim Magagna can recall digging sheep out of the snow by hand after a brutal blizzard during the winter of 1976-77. “In some cases, the snow had drifted completely over the sheep, trapping them,” he told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday....
891khol.org
A fight between Wyoming landowners and hunters over access is coming to a head
A battle between private landowners and hunters in Wyoming is headed to federal court. The disagreement over land access in the southern portion of the state is just the latest in a parade of conflicts in the West over what constitutes public land and who should have access to it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rocky Mountain Propane Assoc. Says “Corporate Greed” Behind High Prices & Delivery Problems
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some propane distributors are having to drive longer distances to get supplies because of a decision by a Wyoming company to stop pulling propane from its natural gas stream. Tom Clark, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Propane Association, said Williams...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Prepares For 55,000 Camporee Attendees, Will Be Largest City In Wyoming For A Week
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world loves a cowboy, especially a Wyoming cowboy. That mystique — and the diversity of facilities at the Cam-plex event complex — is attracting what will explode Gillette into the largest city in Wyoming for a week in early August 2024 for something called Camporee.
Casper Vice-Mayor Bruce Knell Confronted on Alleged Slanderous Comments
Casper Vice-Mayor Bruce Knell was the subject of the first 20 minutes of the December 20, 2022 Casper City Council meeting, due to comments he's made regarding a story from K2 Radio News which alleged that Knell threatened to kill his ex-wife. The story, written by K2 Radio News Reporter...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Arctic Blast-A-Palooza Update: Cheyenne Drops 30 Degrees In Less Than An Hour
The Arctic blast has almost hit all areas of Wyoming as of 2:30pm. Temperatures at Cowboy State Daily’s home office in Cheyenne have plunged drastically. It was 41 degrees in Cheyenne at noon and 25 degrees at 1pm in Cheyenne. The temperature one hour later — at 2pm —...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: “I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there’s a vertical rainbow. When we...
US 191/189 Hoback Canyon closure canceled
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 for Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. The post US 191/189 Hoback Canyon closure canceled appeared first on Local News 8.
Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses
Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
Comments / 0