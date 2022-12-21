ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Sheridan Media

Game and Fish to hold public meeting on Chapter 10

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding a public meeting to gather input on proposed changes to Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-blooded Wildlife. Game and Fish is proposing a change to Chapter 10, Section 26, to address the expansion...
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming

Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Casper

You are finding for the best quality hospital sort list in the Casper locality area, right? You are going to get a hospital sort list details in Casper. Also, a direction link from your home, with details directions, Support Number, Website Link details, avg regular users reviews, has been mentioned Our team has collected this details from these hospital ‘, official page.
newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
oilcity.news

State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state’s population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
Sheridan Media

Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: “I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there’s a vertical rainbow. When we...
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses

Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
