straightarrownews.com
Breaking down what’s in the JFK assassination files
Last week, the National Archives released 13,173 documents related to the federal investigation into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The agency said over 97% of records in the collection are now publicly available. In 1992, Congress passed the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, which dictated...
straightarrownews.com
Predictions 2023: Biden will decide not to run for reelection
According to a CNBC survey, two-thirds of Americans are against the idea of President Biden running for reelection. The same survey found a majority of these responders aren’t interested in seeing former President Donald Trump on the ticket either. While Trump has already announced he’ll run again, Biden pointed to early 2023 for an official announcement. Straight Arrow Contributor Jordan Reid predicts – assuming he can find a suitable replacement – that Biden will decide against running for reelection in 2024.
straightarrownews.com
Predictions 2023: DOJ refuses to prosecute corrupt Biden administration
If there are any predictions for 2023 that look nearly certain to come true, it’s that the war in Ukraine wages on, Sam Bankman-Fried‘s situation becomes even more precarious, and political gridlock prevails on Capitol Hill. In just over a week, control over the House of Representatives will fall into Republican hands, putting the Biden White House in the cross-hairs of GOP investigations on a wide range of issues. Straight Arrow News contributor Star Parker predicts that even after White House officials are investigated for wrongdoing, the Justice Department will refuse to prosecute.
straightarrownews.com
Midday rundown: Senate agrees on spending bill, Fentanyl gets deadlier
An update you need to know on the proposed spending package meant to avoid a government shutdown, and could Google search engines be a thing of the past? These stories and more highlight your midday rundown, aimed straight down the middle, for Thursday Dec. 22, 2022. $1.7 trillion spending bill...
Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he’s ready to negotiate “with everyone involved” in the war with Ukraine. Putin told a Russian news reporter in an interview that aired on Russian media on Sunday that the Kremlin is ready to negotiate but their enemy are the ones refusing to talk. The comments from the Russian…
Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
Action News Jax
Buses from Texas drop off migrants in frigid Washington, DC
Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve
3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women
Three major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at NGO's.
straightarrownews.com
Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill
The United States Senate on Thursday approved a $1.7 trillion omnibus package to fund the federal government through September of next year. The legislation is now heading to the House, and if passed, must be signed by President Joe Biden before funding runs out on Friday. The spending package, which...
straightarrownews.com
Morning rundown: House voting on omnibus, historic winter storm advancing
The House plans to vote on a spending bill, North Korea has tested missiles and Facebook parent company Meta reached an expensive settlement. These stories and more headline Straight Arrow News’ Friday, Dec. 23 morning rundown. $1.7 trillion omnibus bill goes to House vote. Today, the House will vote...
straightarrownews.com
US will be able to sell seized Russian yachts, give money to Ukraine
In the early months of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the United States and other countries seized yachts, mansions, private jets and other valuable assets belonging to Russian oligarchs. But many wondered, including D.C. lawmakers, what can be done with all those billionaire toys? Well, included in Congress’s $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package is an amendment to allow for those assets to be sold and for the proceeds to be given to Ukraine.
straightarrownews.com
Rand Paul derides spending bill with ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
After days of negotiations, the Senate secured a deal on passage of the $1.7 trillion government spending bill, as lawmakers scrambled to avoid a shutdown before the Friday night deadline. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said “We have an agreement. Now we will vote on all the amendments in order and then vote on final passage. It’s taken a while but it is worth it.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he was “optimistic” that the Senate would finish the bill. And then there’s the junior senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul, who mocked the entire process.
straightarrownews.com
Predictions 2023: Far-right extremists taking over GOP
National TV Political Analyst, Talk Radio Host, Univ. Prof. House Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is doing everything he can to secure votes for his majority speakership, including making overtures to extremists. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is now one of his most vocal defenders. She seems to be following in the footsteps of another firebrand conservative, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who’s expected to become the chairman of the powerful Judiciary Committee.
