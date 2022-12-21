If there are any predictions for 2023 that look nearly certain to come true, it’s that the war in Ukraine wages on, Sam Bankman-Fried‘s situation becomes even more precarious, and political gridlock prevails on Capitol Hill. In just over a week, control over the House of Representatives will fall into Republican hands, putting the Biden White House in the cross-hairs of GOP investigations on a wide range of issues. Straight Arrow News contributor Star Parker predicts that even after White House officials are investigated for wrongdoing, the Justice Department will refuse to prosecute.

