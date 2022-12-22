ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alexander Volkanovski 'stronger than ever' ahead of Islam Makhachev fight, vows 2023 will be defining year

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FDLR_0jqqXQOt00

Alexander Volkanovski has already put on some size for his lightweight title fight.

Featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) will move up a weight class to challenge lightweight champ Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) in the main event of UFC 284 on Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Volkanovski packed on some weight in his early days as a mixed martial artist, where he competed all the way up at 170 pounds. But the 33-year-old former rugby player found his success at featherweight and is now bulking up to deal with Makhachev’s grappling prowess.

“Islam’s strong,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “Islam’s going to be ready. But I guarantee you, mark my words, I’m going to be ready. I’m going to be more than ready. I’m going to be fit, I’m going to be stronger than ever. I’m already filling up. I’m already holding more muscle than I originally did in my last few fights. I’m already stronger, significantly stronger.”

Volkanovski had quite the 2022, where he stopped Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273, followed by a shutout of Max Holloway at UFC 276 to leave no doubt in their trilogy.

Now that Volkanovski is chasing after a second title, beating the unstoppable Makhachev will significantly add onto his legacy as an all-time great.

“When I’m telling you 2023 is gonna be the biggest year of my whole career, my legacy – this is the defining year,” Volkanovski said. “2023, it starts off with taking out Islam. Big opportunity to not only be great, but to be one of the greatest. So, that’s what I’m coming for.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 284.

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Lawsuits, O’Malley’s wiener, and Dave Chappelle: MMAmania’s Top 10 most popular UFC/MMA articles of 2022 (Pt. 1)

Another year of mixed martial arts (MMA) action is going into the books. 2022 will go down in combat sports history for several reasons. For one, there was a bizarre amount of main events that either ended in injury or were canceled by tragedy in the final lead up. Fortunately, this was also the year that UFC returned to traveling beyond its UFC Apex boundaries, crossing the sea for major events in Paris and London. Perhaps that’s indicative of a larger change, and 2022 will go down as the last year the majority of events took place in Las Vegas (although that remains to be seen).
bodyslam.net

Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019

Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘knocked out’ after veteran heavyweight disrespect

Deontay Wilder disrespected a veteran heavyweight before being planted on the canvas in one of the most debated knockdowns of his career. “The Bronze Bomber” fought Harold Sconiers in 2010 and eventually won via stoppage in four. The victory preserved his record of beating every opponent faced within four rounds.
bodyslam.net

WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory

Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
MiddleEasy

Khamzat Chimaev Shares Details of Eagerly Awaited UFC Return

Khamzat Chimaev, the No. 3 ranked welterweight contender in the UFC, plans to make his return to the octagon in March 2023. Khamzat Chimaev, a talented Russian-born Swedish fighter, has announced his plans to return to the UFC. According to a recent vlog on Chimaev’s YouTube channel, ‘Borz’ revealed that he is targeting a March return to the octagon in Las Vegas and is open to competing at either welterweight or middleweight.
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen: UFC return ‘leading the charge’ of Nate Diaz’s free agent possibilities

Chael Sonnen is excited to see what’s next for Nate Diaz, even if Diaz simply decides to return to the UFC. Since Diaz fought out his contract with a win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 this past September, there has been plenty of speculation as to what Diaz will do now that he is a free agent after being a member of the UFC roster for 15 years. Social media and boxing star Jake Paul has openly talked about welcoming Diaz to the ring and Diaz’s management recently announced that he would be applying for a promoter’s license, presumably to have even greater control over his career and earnings.
MMAmania.com

Khamzat Chimaev hopes to compete at UFC 285 in March, but ...

It’s the same old story for Khamzat Chimaev no matter how high he moves up the rankings: he wants to stay extremely busy, but no one wants to fight the fiesty Chechen powerhouse. Chimaev is now 12-0 MMA (6-0 UFC) and ranked No. 3 at Welterweight. But, after missing...
MMAmania.com

Watch Michael Bisping judo throw KSI around the gym

Way, way back in May 2018, Electronic Arts released EA UFC 3 to the masses. As part of a big promotional push for the video game, Michael Bisping teamed up with YouTuber KSI (a.k.a. Olajide Olayinka Williams) for a little fun in the gym. Despite being retired for several months,...
MMAmania.com

Photos: UFC and MMA fighters celebrate Christmas with their families

It was the day after Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring except this MMA writer, who has decided to compile all the best photos of mixed martial arts athletes enjoying the holidays with their families. That’s right, it’s time to take a look at how...
MMAmania.com

NSAC suspends James Krause student, Jeff Molina, amidst UFC gambling probe

Jeff Molina is the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter facing commission sanctions in relation to the expanding investigation into his head coach James Krause’ gambling activities (details here). ESPN announced late last night (Sat., Dec. 24, 2022) that Molina has been suspended by Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC)....
NEVADA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

193K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy