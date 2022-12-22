ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

EWU VS IDAHO 17

After taking leap in year one, Jason Eck and Idaho are 'ready for more challenges'. When he was hired to revive a University of Idaho football program that had not enjoyed a winning season in five years, Jason Eck predicted the Vandals were a sleeping giant. Once stirred to consciousness, he insisted, they could reclaim their winning ways as a Football Championship Subdivision power that saw them win or share six Big Sky Conference championships between 1982-92 and go to the FCS playoffs 11 times between 1982-95.
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

After taking leap in year one, Jason Eck and Idaho are 'ready for more challenges'

When he was hired to revive a University of Idaho football program that had not enjoyed a winning season in five years, Jason Eck predicted the Vandals were a sleeping giant. Once stirred to consciousness, he insisted, they could reclaim their winning ways as a Football Championship Subdivision power that saw them win or share six Big Sky Conference championships between 1982-92 and go to the FCS playoffs 11 times between 1982-95.
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

How pride, patience and persistence have helped Hunter Sallis – Nebraska's original five-star recruit – settle in at Gonzaga

OMAHA, Nebraska – Over the past two decades, Mark Few and his coaching staff have turned over an assortment of stones to locate prospective Gonzaga basketball players. No destination has been too far, no gym too remote, no plane ticket too costly if the Bulldogs have felt there’s a good match. In some instances, Gonzaga rosters could be mistaken for passports and the program itself a travel agency. Few and his staff have collected stamps from destinations such as Poland, Japan, France, Lithuania, Mali, Germany, Brazil, Russia, Australia and Serbia.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State held to season lows in points and field-goal percentage during 62-51 loss to Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic

Washington State stumbled to its worst offensive game of the season and Hawaii pulled away from the cold-shooting Cougs in the second half. WSU posted season lows in points and field-goal percentage, falling 62-51 to the Rainbow Warriors on Friday night during the semifinal round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Uber driver hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve

SPOKANE, Wash. - 57-year-old Duane Johnson who works an an Uber Driver was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting the morning of Christmas Eve, The Spokesman-Review reported. According to The Spokesman-Review, Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4 a.m....
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy