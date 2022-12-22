Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
EWU VS IDAHO 17
After taking leap in year one, Jason Eck and Idaho are 'ready for more challenges'. When he was hired to revive a University of Idaho football program that had not enjoyed a winning season in five years, Jason Eck predicted the Vandals were a sleeping giant. Once stirred to consciousness, he insisted, they could reclaim their winning ways as a Football Championship Subdivision power that saw them win or share six Big Sky Conference championships between 1982-92 and go to the FCS playoffs 11 times between 1982-95.
nbcrightnow.com
After taking leap in year one, Jason Eck and Idaho are 'ready for more challenges'
When he was hired to revive a University of Idaho football program that had not enjoyed a winning season in five years, Jason Eck predicted the Vandals were a sleeping giant. Once stirred to consciousness, he insisted, they could reclaim their winning ways as a Football Championship Subdivision power that saw them win or share six Big Sky Conference championships between 1982-92 and go to the FCS playoffs 11 times between 1982-95.
nbcrightnow.com
How pride, patience and persistence have helped Hunter Sallis – Nebraska's original five-star recruit – settle in at Gonzaga
OMAHA, Nebraska – Over the past two decades, Mark Few and his coaching staff have turned over an assortment of stones to locate prospective Gonzaga basketball players. No destination has been too far, no gym too remote, no plane ticket too costly if the Bulldogs have felt there’s a good match. In some instances, Gonzaga rosters could be mistaken for passports and the program itself a travel agency. Few and his staff have collected stamps from destinations such as Poland, Japan, France, Lithuania, Mali, Germany, Brazil, Russia, Australia and Serbia.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State held to season lows in points and field-goal percentage during 62-51 loss to Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic
Washington State stumbled to its worst offensive game of the season and Hawaii pulled away from the cold-shooting Cougs in the second half. WSU posted season lows in points and field-goal percentage, falling 62-51 to the Rainbow Warriors on Friday night during the semifinal round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State adds signature from Isaac Terrell, a prep edge rusher from Utah
PULLMAN – Washington State officially added edge rusher Isaac Terrell to its 2023 recruiting class, securing a signature Friday night from the Utah product who totaled more than 30 sacks over the past two seasons. Terrell had been committed to the Cougars since July, but didn't ink his national...
nbcrightnow.com
Report: Washington State to hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile as edge rushers coach
PULLMAN – Washington State will hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile to coach edge rushers, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Maile recently resigned from his position with the Broncos after two seasons in Boise, where he coached the defensive line while serving as the program’s associate head coach.
nbcrightnow.com
Uber driver hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. - 57-year-old Duane Johnson who works an an Uber Driver was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting the morning of Christmas Eve, The Spokesman-Review reported. According to The Spokesman-Review, Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4 a.m....
Comments / 0