The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian:. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. Bloomington, Ind. – Five City workers have reported positive results of COVID-19 tests since the December 15 update, including one Department of Public Works (DPW) employee, one Bloomington Police Department (BPD) employee, and three City Hall employees.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO