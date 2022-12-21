Mayor Errick D. Simmonshas announced the garbage and trash pick-up schedule for the Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve Holiday. The City of Greenville will be closed on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Day Holiday. The City of Greenville will also be closed on Friday, December 30th in observance of the New Year’s Eve holiday. Monday and Tuesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on Tuesday, December 27th. Wednesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on its regularly scheduled day. Thursday and Friday’s routes will be picked up on Thursday, December 29th.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO