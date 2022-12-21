Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
ktoy1047.com
Foul play suspected in McCurtain County disappearance
Eric Haley was last seen on Sunday, July 31, leaving his job at Catfish King in Idabel. Haley was not reported missing until Wednesday, August 3. According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department, investigators now suspect foul play in the case. Anyone with information pertaining to Haley’s whereabouts should...
KXII.com
Man pinned, injured after single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A driver was pinned after he ran off the road and overturned his vehicle in Garvin Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 54-year-old James Dale Butler, of Idabel, was headed southbound on Golden Road when he ran his vehicle off the road, struck an embankment, and crossed Holly Creek Road. The vehicle overturned and Butler was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by the Broken Bow Fire Department and the Garvin Volunteer Fire Department.
news9.com
Fire At Muskogee Glass Plant Displaces Workers
Cars were spotted outside a Muskogee glass plant Tuesday after a fire happened there on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had new details.
KSLA
Man still missing from Idabel, McCurtain County; foul play possible in case
IDABEL, OKLA. (KSLA) -The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is still actively looking for a man missing since late July. On the evening of July 31, Eric Haley was last seen leaving the Catfish King in Idabel, driving a white Toyota Camry. He was reported missing by his ex-wife.
OHP: 32-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash
A 32-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Blue Top Road and 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road. Troopers said Aaron Roberts, 32, was traveling westbound on Blue Top Road at a fast...
Trial delayed for grain company ex-CEO accused of stealing millions from farmers, banks, State of Mississippi
A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of...
heavenerledger.com
LeFlore County weather 12-23-2022
The cold blast will hang around one more day in LeFlore County after bringing high winds and weather advisories Friday. A wind chill advisory remains in effect through noon Friday. There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds mixed together Friday with clear skies during the overnight hours. The...
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
KHBS
Fort Smith missing child found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department says a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday has been located safe. He was reported missing Wednesday by a family member after he left home the previous evening. Police now say he is safe.
KHBS
Plumbers inundated with calls of frozen water pipes in Fort Smith and NWA
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The arctic blast of freezing air in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas is causing water pipes to freeze inside homes and it could be several days until they thaw out, leaving homeowners waiting to see if there will be major damage. "It's nonstop right now,...
Fort Smith death under investigation
Fort Smith Police closed down streets while investigating a death around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.
Jackson Free Press
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
deltadailynews.com
Holiday Trash Schedule Announced for City of Greenville
Mayor Errick D. Simmonshas announced the garbage and trash pick-up schedule for the Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve Holiday. The City of Greenville will be closed on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Day Holiday. The City of Greenville will also be closed on Friday, December 30th in observance of the New Year’s Eve holiday. Monday and Tuesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on Tuesday, December 27th. Wednesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on its regularly scheduled day. Thursday and Friday’s routes will be picked up on Thursday, December 29th.
Charges dropped against Mississippi murder suspect
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Ruth Floyd
Cremation for Ruth Darlene Floyd, 89, of Pocola is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. She was born June 8, 1933 in Ell Township, Iowa to Ruth (Whetsler) Kimball and Walter Kimball and passed away Dec. 17, 2022 in Pocola. See the whole story on...
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigating a death near Riverfront Park
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police were working a death investigation near Riverfront Park Saturday. Police closed roads near the area of N A and 6th streets Saturday while they investigated. Police said the death does not seem suspicious. No other information was made available as of 9...
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Bruce Blaylock
POTEAU – Funeral service for Bruce Blaylock, 65, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Thursday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. He was born March 13,...
heavenerledger.com
Lady Indians open with Sapulpa
The defending Class 2A girls champion Pocola will play in one of Oklahoma’s most prestigious tournaments starting Wednesday at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The Lady Indians are taking part in the 57th annual Tournament of Champions, which brings together many of the top teams in the state every year.
Comments / 0