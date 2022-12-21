ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavener, OK

wcbi.com

Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
ktoy1047.com

Foul play suspected in McCurtain County disappearance

Eric Haley was last seen on Sunday, July 31, leaving his job at Catfish King in Idabel. Haley was not reported missing until Wednesday, August 3. According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department, investigators now suspect foul play in the case. Anyone with information pertaining to Haley’s whereabouts should...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Man pinned, injured after single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A driver was pinned after he ran off the road and overturned his vehicle in Garvin Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 54-year-old James Dale Butler, of Idabel, was headed southbound on Golden Road when he ran his vehicle off the road, struck an embankment, and crossed Holly Creek Road. The vehicle overturned and Butler was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by the Broken Bow Fire Department and the Garvin Volunteer Fire Department.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
heavenerledger.com

LeFlore County weather 12-23-2022

The cold blast will hang around one more day in LeFlore County after bringing high winds and weather advisories Friday. A wind chill advisory remains in effect through noon Friday. There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds mixed together Friday with clear skies during the overnight hours. The...
KHBS

Fort Smith missing child found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department says a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday has been located safe. He was reported missing Wednesday by a family member after he left home the previous evening. Police now say he is safe.
FORT SMITH, AR
Jackson Free Press

Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltadailynews.com

Holiday Trash Schedule Announced for City of Greenville

Mayor Errick D. Simmonshas announced the garbage and trash pick-up schedule for the Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve Holiday. The City of Greenville will be closed on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Day Holiday. The City of Greenville will also be closed on Friday, December 30th in observance of the New Year’s Eve holiday. Monday and Tuesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on Tuesday, December 27th. Wednesday’s garbage and trash routes will be picked up on its regularly scheduled day. Thursday and Friday’s routes will be picked up on Thursday, December 29th.
GREENVILLE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Charges dropped against Mississippi murder suspect

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
heavenerledger.com

Obituary for Ruth Floyd

Cremation for Ruth Darlene Floyd, 89, of Pocola is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. She was born June 8, 1933 in Ell Township, Iowa to Ruth (Whetsler) Kimball and Walter Kimball and passed away Dec. 17, 2022 in Pocola. See the whole story on...
POCOLA, OK
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigating a death near Riverfront Park

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police were working a death investigation near Riverfront Park Saturday. Police closed roads near the area of N A and 6th streets Saturday while they investigated. Police said the death does not seem suspicious. No other information was made available as of 9...
FORT SMITH, AR
heavenerledger.com

Obituary for Bruce Blaylock

POTEAU – Funeral service for Bruce Blaylock, 65, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Thursday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. He was born March 13,...
POTEAU, OK
heavenerledger.com

Lady Indians open with Sapulpa

The defending Class 2A girls champion Pocola will play in one of Oklahoma’s most prestigious tournaments starting Wednesday at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The Lady Indians are taking part in the 57th annual Tournament of Champions, which brings together many of the top teams in the state every year.
TULSA, OK

