wapl.com
International fireworks show coming to Oshkosh next summer instead of Kaukauna
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Pyrotechnics Guild International announces that it will hold its 2023 convention at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. Earlier this year, PGI announced the convention would be held at Wisconsin International Raceway–but then backed away from that statement. The convention was recently granted permits to use WIR by the town of Harrison.
wearegreenbay.com
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review
The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
WBAY Green Bay
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Emergency Center avoids closing during winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amid this brutally cold weather and in the middle of the winter storm, an Oshkosh warming shelter nearly had to close - after losing most of its staff. This led Winnebago County to issue an emergency declaration last night, to keep its most vulnerable people...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
WBAY Green Bay
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
wearegreenbay.com
Valley theater plans small, ambitious season
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Vintage Theatre has set its 2023 lineup of two plays. Some theater groups put on only one or two productions a season. In Northeastern Wisconsin, they include such groups as Calvary Players in Green Bay, St. John’s Players in Manitowoc, Riverside Players in Neenah… and Vintage Theatre (vintagetheatre.net).
nbc15.com
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
seehafernews.com
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service
With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
nbc15.com
County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
WBAY Green Bay
Christmas memories with the Action 2 News team and Santa
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before the Man in Red got too busy for the holiday season, we had a chance to sit down with him and members of Action 2 News. Sitting with Santa triggered discussions about Christmases past and the wonders of Christmas through the eyes of children and adults.
WBAY Green Bay
Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone. Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N....
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
"Frosty" the crossing guard makes appearance in Neenah
A Neenah crossing guard shows her holiday spirit by coming to work in a Frosty the Snowman costume throughout December.
wapl.com
Woman stabbed in fight at Oshkosh business
OSHKOSH, Wis. — One person is hurt following a stabbing at an Oshkosh business. Police were called to the business in the 800 block of Oregon Street shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday on the report of a woman stabbed multiple times. Officers discovered that there had been a fight...
seehafernews.com
Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park
The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
