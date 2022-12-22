ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

International fireworks show coming to Oshkosh next summer instead of Kaukauna

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Pyrotechnics Guild International announces that it will hold its 2023 convention at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. Earlier this year, PGI announced the convention would be held at Wisconsin International Raceway–but then backed away from that statement. The convention was recently granted permits to use WIR by the town of Harrison.
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review

The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans

(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
Oshkosh Emergency Center avoids closing during winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amid this brutally cold weather and in the middle of the winter storm, an Oshkosh warming shelter nearly had to close - after losing most of its staff. This led Winnebago County to issue an emergency declaration last night, to keep its most vulnerable people...
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
Valley theater plans small, ambitious season

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Vintage Theatre has set its 2023 lineup of two plays. Some theater groups put on only one or two productions a season. In Northeastern Wisconsin, they include such groups as Calvary Players in Green Bay, St. John’s Players in Manitowoc, Riverside Players in Neenah… and Vintage Theatre (vintagetheatre.net).
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service

With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
Christmas memories with the Action 2 News team and Santa

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before the Man in Red got too busy for the holiday season, we had a chance to sit down with him and members of Action 2 News. Sitting with Santa triggered discussions about Christmases past and the wonders of Christmas through the eyes of children and adults.
Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone. Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N....
Woman stabbed in fight at Oshkosh business

OSHKOSH, Wis. — One person is hurt following a stabbing at an Oshkosh business. Police were called to the business in the 800 block of Oregon Street shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday on the report of a woman stabbed multiple times. Officers discovered that there had been a fight...
Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park

The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
