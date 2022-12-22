ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: James Harden might seek free-agency return to Rockets

Former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden forced his way out of Houston in a trade nearly two years ago but now is weighing a return to the Rockets in free agency if he chooses against staying with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN reported Sunday. The veteran guard signed a two-year,...
Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. “That’s big-time for us. That just shows that we stayed together, we...
NBA Conference Glance

Warriors G Stephen Curry out at least 2 more weeks

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two more weeks with a shoulder injury. The team announced Saturday that a recent re-evaluation showed that Curry is "making good progress." Curry, 34, sustained a subluxation of his left shoulder during a Dec. 14 loss against the Indiana...
Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history.
