Read full article on original website
Related
How is OKC Thunder's rebuild going? Just check out the NBA clutch statistics
The Thunder is 3-3 heading into the final game of its season-long seven-game homestand, which will conclude Tuesday night against the Spurs. The first six games of the homestand were decided by an average of three points, which was the difference in the Thunder’s 128-125 overtime loss to the Pelicans on Friday. ...
Luka Doncic Named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week
The NBA announced on Monday that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: James Harden might seek free-agency return to Rockets
Former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden forced his way out of Houston in a trade nearly two years ago but now is weighing a return to the Rockets in free agency if he chooses against staying with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN reported Sunday. The veteran guard signed a two-year,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight
NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers weren't playing well, and worse than that, Joel Embiid thought he was playing soft. He and James Harden have the Sixers on too good a roll to stay down too long. “We just know how to play. We just know what to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. “That’s big-time for us. That just shows that we stayed together, we...
WFMZ-TV Online
NBA Conference Glance
Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m. Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m. Indiana...
WFMZ-TV Online
Warriors G Stephen Curry out at least 2 more weeks
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two more weeks with a shoulder injury. The team announced Saturday that a recent re-evaluation showed that Curry is "making good progress." Curry, 34, sustained a subluxation of his left shoulder during a Dec. 14 loss against the Indiana...
Oklahoma vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Cheez-It Bowl schedule, odds
College football bowl season continues this week as a pair of traditional powerhouses in different places meet in the Cheez-It Bowl as Oklahoma and Florida State square off for the big bucket of Cheez-its on Thursday. Oklahoma is still breaking in a new head coach in Brent Venables while Florida ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history.
Comments / 0