Volunteers still needed to help with free Christmas dinner
KEARNEY – Volunteers are still needed on Christmas Day for the free Kearney community Christmas meal. They are especially needed 7-10 a.m. Christmas morning and in the early afternoon until 3 p.m. on Christmas Day. Sign up at Hot Meals USA on Facebook, or call Dick Cochran at 308-440-7836.
Kearney children's Christmas wishes find their way to the North Pole
KEARNEY – A Letters to Santa mailbox as bright red as Rudolph's nose sat outside the West Tower entrance at CHI Health Good Samaritan this Christmas season. Children of all sizes reached up to open that mailbox and send letters to Santa Claus. No stamps were required. Last weekend,...
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Tiny art contest planned at Cozad library
COZAD – Wilson Public Library in Cozad hosts a Tiny Art Contest beginning Jan. 3 with a show. A tiny art show is a community art showcase of miniature art....
Bravo: Hometown listings
Christmas Train Display, 6-8:30 p.m. today through Saturday at the home of the Braden Family at 6308 Avenue O Place. Look for the sign that lights up on the corner of Avenue O Place. If the sign is lit up, the display is open. If canceled because of the weather, the sign will not be lighted.
Ken Tracy's been playing Santa Claus for 25 years, and he's still going strong
KEARNEY – Don’t ask Ken Tracy how many years he’s played Santa Claus. He can’t tell you. “When you do something you love, you don’t keep track,” he said. Tracy has donned the red suit for at least 25 years. He’s played Santa at home. At Hilltop Mall. Inside Santa’s cottage downtown. On stage, too. This week, he starred as Kris Kringle in Crane River Theater’s “Miracle on 34th Street.”
Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved
The Grand Island City Council approved the large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall Tuesday night, after examining the risks the project poses to the city. The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
Kearney Regional Airport gets $6.3M grant for terminal expansion
KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Airport will receive $6.28 million in CARES Act grant funds via the Federal Aviation Administration. The funds will be used for the expansion of the airport’s terminal building. “It’s excellent,” said Airport Manager James Lynaugh. “For the airport, as far as expansion and growth...
‘One of the best’: Janet Steele receives UNK’s Distinguished Faculty Award
KEARNEY – Dedicated instructor. Amazing faculty member. First-rate teacher-scholar. Exemplary role model. These are some of the many superlatives students and colleagues use to describe Janet Steele. The University of Nebraska at Kearney biology professor was recognized Dec. 16 with the Leland Holdt/Security Mutual Life Distinguished Faculty Award. Presented...
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 0F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest.
Janssen auto dealers providing free safe rides home on New Year's Eve
HOLDREGE – Janssen Auto Group of Holdrege will be offering free rides again this New Year's Eve to anyone needing a safe ride home. Janssen also operates dealerships in...
State's second licensed casino to open next week in Grand Island
Starting next week, gamblers in Nebraska looking to try their luck playing slot machines will have more options. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Wednesday voted to approve an operating license for a temporary casino at Grand Island's Fonner Park horse racing track, making it the state's second licensed casino since voters approved expanded gambling at horse tracks in 2020.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Kearney, NE
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.
Grand Island men arrested in alleged cockfighting competition
PALMER – Ten men have been charged with engaging in cockfighting after they were arrested Dec. 17 in rural Howard County. The arrests were made shortly after 7 p.m. at 130 10th Ave. near Palmer. The cockfighting allegedly took place in a barn. The suspects include seven men from...
Frigid temperatures, icy conditions grip Kearney
Stay safe in Kearney, Nebraska as dangerously cold wind chills are forecasted for the next few days. Wind chills are expected to reach as low as 30 to 40 degrees below zero through Friday morning, and 15 to 30 degrees below zero from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
Sidney man indicted in federal court for drug charges in Buffalo County
KEARNEY – A Sidney man has been federally indicted after being arrested in Buffalo County for possession of suspected methamphetamine. Isidro Alvarado, 34, of Sidney has been charged in United States District Court with conspiracy to distribute/possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams of meth, distribution of a mixture of substance containing meth, use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth with two prior serious drug felonies.
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (38) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
