The Jackson Butts County NAACP will host its annual Jubilee Day program on Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. at the United in Faith Church. The Jubilee Day program is presented each year by the NAACP and celebrates the effective date — Jan. 1, 1863 — of the Emancipation Proclamation in which President Abraham Lincoln decreed slaves being held in rebellious states to be free.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO