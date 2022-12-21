Read full article on original website
December Sold Properties on Sanibel; None on Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS® for the period 12/02/22-12/23/22.
Holiday waste collection schedules around Southwest Florida
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Wondering when to recycle all the Christmas wrapping or take out the holiday trash? Here you will find the schedules for trash and recycling pick up in your area. Towns and cities in the area have different rules when it comes to trash collection on the...
Naples area closed, pending home sales decrease in November
Closed and pending sales in the Naples area for last month decreased 41% and 33%, respectively, compared to November 2021, according to the November 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County, excluding Marco Island. Overall inventory increased 97% to 2,478 properties. The median closed price was $600,000 in October, up 20%. New listings were at 926, down 6%.
Marco Island Area Association of Realtors installs 2023 officers and directors
The Marco Island Area Association of Realtors (MIAAOR) held their 47th Annual Installation Banquet of 2023 officers and directors at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The event was attended by more than 80 officers, directors, members, staff and community leaders. The afternoon celebration...
Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022
The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo. Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were...
Christmas festivities light up Ian-battered Fort Myers Beach as residents share hopes for rebuilding area
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents in Southwest Florida lit up the beach on Christmas Eve as they aimed to bring some holiday hope months after Hurricane Ian swept through their homes. Santa Claus’ sleigh is most definitely expected to come to the town of Fort Myers Beach....
Two popular Naples beaches open in time for the holidays
People are flocking to the beach attempting to have a classic Florida Christmas, and since two more beach access points reopened Friday in Collier County, it may be perfect timing. Clam Pass Park and Vanderbilt Beach both have beach access and they’re two of Naples’ most popular beaches.
Suncoast Beverage pays $9.1M for 47 acres from city of Fort Myers
The City of Fort Myers completed the sale of 47 acres off State Road 82, just west of Ortiz Avenue. CMT Ventures, which is owned by Suncoast Beverage Sales, paid $9.1 million for the property off what’s also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the deed.
Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian
A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
Lodging
The Family Way: How a Caring Culture and Proactive Practices Support the Growth of a Family-Run Hotel Management Company
Naples Hotel Group (NHG) is a prime example of a family business, one that now includes not just founders and managing partners Mike and Hayley Bou-Sliman, who have been married for 37 years, but also their children Andrew, executive vice president of acquisitions & development, and Brittany, executive vice president of marketing. When LODGING spoke to Mike at this year’s Lodging Conference in Phoenix, he described his company’s family culture, which extends far beyond his actual family; its focus on proactive planning; and its current growth trajectory via development and hotel management. He also touched on its approaches to building relationships as well as hotel properties—practices that helped NHG transition to becoming a full-service boutique management company in 2010 and subsequently navigate the challenges of the pandemic period.
Naples Botanical Garden handled Ian better than expected
Hurricanes Charlie, Dorian, Irma, and Ian all impacted the Naples Botanical Garden, but luckily they fared better than they expected after Ian. Thanks to their environmentally conscious planning, storm surge was not a big issue for them. Between blossoming flowers, pristine grounds, and cascading trees, you wouldn’t know the extent...
Now You Now: Marco Island seeks applicants for advisory committees
Marco Island City Council is looking for qualified residents to fill a limited number of upcoming vacancies on the advisory committees and boards, including the Beautification Advisory Committee, Beach and Coastal Resources Advisory Committee, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Pension Board of Trustees, Police Officers and Firefighters and the Waterways Advisory Committee.
Former GM of The Cottage, Shucker’s restaurants starts handyman business
Brian Nagle spent three years managing Shucker’s at the Gulfshore and The Cottage Bar restaurants on Fort Myers Beach, only to see both century-old buildings vanish during Hurricane Ian because of roaring winds and at least 15 feet of storm surge flooding. With the future of the property and...
Street preacher couldn’t snuff ‘Light Up Times Square’ on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people packed into the Times Square area on Fort Myers Beach for the ‘Light Up Times Square’ event. The event was the first time since the area was leveled by Hurricane Ian on September 28 that the square was filled with people.
More Explores: Bonita Holiday Fair
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Bonita Holiday Fair is in full swing by the Bonita Springs Poker Room!. There are two more weekends to enjoy the fantastic food, shows, rides, and more at the fair!. Plus, take part in special deals and free admission on Christmas Eve and New...
Lighthouse Resort reopens on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Lighthouse Resort Inn & Suites reopened on Fort Myers Beach with 20 rooms available for displaced residents, first responders, emergency personnel, relief and construction workers. The rooms available are on the second, third and fourth floors at the hotel at 1051 Fifth Ave. Parking is limited to one vehicle. The Yucatan Beach Stand is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with a limited menu and full bar at the wing bar. Temporary office hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
New Sanibel Island listing commemorates SWFL history
Originally the site of a fishing club that was active during the turn of the century, an iconic piece of Southwest Florida waterfront real estate is now available for purchase. Located on Sanibel’s historic Woodring Point, the home sits on over an acre of what was the island’s first-ever boarding house.
Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023
Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
The Benefits of Passing On Your Wealth Now
Sanibel Office President, The Sanibel Captiva Trust Company. The number is staggering to comprehend: $60 trillion. For the record, that’s $60,000,000,000,000 – a 6 with 13 zeroes. That’s how much money is expected to be passed down to various generations over the next 25 years in what is simply being called the Great Wealth Transfer.
Burglaries push Naples community to be safer
People in a Naples community are concerned because of a similar theme where somebody goes into your home to shoot a video, to help, or sell your home, but when you get home all your valuables are gone. Neighbors that spoke with WINK News said they hope the people doing...
